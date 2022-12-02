UNSC Presidency: India assumes United Nations Security Council Presidency for December 2022

India UNSC Presidency: India assumed the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on December 1, 2022, for the month of December. It is the second time in its two-year tenure as an elected member of the UN Security Council in 2021-22 that India has assumed the Presidency of the Council. India had earlier assumed the Presidency in August 2021. During India’s December Presidency, many high-level events will take place to discuss terrorism and regional security issues that the world faces in the present times.

India assumes UNSC Presidency: Key Events

1. Under India’s December Presidency of the United Nations Security Council, there are two signature events at the ministerial level. December 14 is scheduled for Reformed Multilateralism and December 15 is for Counter-Terrorism. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will chair the events.

2. On December 14, India will hold a high-level open debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism’ at the Security Council.

3. New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism envisages reforms in the current multilateral architecture, with the UN at its center, to make it more representative and fit for purpose.

4. The other signature event during India’s December Presidency is the high-level briefing on the theme ‘Threats to International Peace and Security Caused by Terrorist Acts: Global Approach to Counter Terrorism- Challenges and Way Forward’. It is scheduled for December 15.

5. There will also be at least two meetings in Ukraine. During its 8th term as an elected member of the UNSC, India has endeavored to voice the key concerns of the Global South.

6. A bust of Mahatma Gandhi will also be inaugurated at the United Nations during India’s Presidency of the UNSC and it will be unveiled by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres.

India and UNSC

India has been a non-permanent member of the United Nations security council for 8 terms, with the most recent being the 2021-22 term. India is also a member of G4, a group of nations who back each other in seeking a permanent seat on the UN Security Council and an advocate in favour of the reformation of the UNSC. India is also a part of the G-77.

