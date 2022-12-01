Digi Yatra, a paperless airport entry facility launched- Check Details

Digi Yatra Facility: The Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on December 1, 2022, launched the Digi Yatra facility. It is a paperless airport entry facility that is now functional at three airports in India, including Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport where it was launched.

The Union Minister also tweeted about the new launch and informed that the service will provide contactless convenience to passengers at the airport. In the first phase, the Digi Yatra facility will be launched at seven airports and for domestic flight passengers only.

सहजता का पर्याय, हवाई यात्रा में नया अध्याय!



विमान यात्रा को और सुगम बनाने हेतु आज, @DelhiAirport के T3 पर #DigiYatra का शुभारम्भ करने का अवसर प्राप्त हुआ। Facial Recognition System (FRS) पर आधारित यह सेवा, यात्रियों को एयरपोर्ट पर संपर्क-रहित सुविधा मुहैया कराएगा। pic.twitter.com/0LWz87e28O — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 1, 2022

What is Digi Yatra?

Digi Yatra, based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT), aims to achieve seamless and contactless processing of passengers at airports. With this, the passenger data will be processed automatically based on a facial recognition system, at various checkpoints at the airport.

Digi Yatra: Significance

The project basically envisages that travelers may pass through various checkpoints at the airports through paperless and contactless processing using facial features to establish their identity which could be linked to the boarding pass.

Digi Yatra Launched: Key Points

1. Digi Yatra facility is currently launched at three airports- Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi. It will be followed by four airports- Hyderabad, Pune, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada by March 2023.

2. To use the facility of Digi Yatra, a one-time registration on the Digi Yatra App is required using the Aadhaar-based validation and a self-image capture.

3. There is no central storage of Personally Identifiable Information. The Passenger’s ID and travel credentials are also stored in a secure wallet on the passenger’s smartphone itself.

What is Digi Yatra ID?

After downloading the Digital Yatra App from Google Play Store or iOS app store, passengers can get this ID by sharing the details such as name, email address, mobile number, and the details of an identification document (Aadhaar, driving license, Voter ID, etc.).

After entering the details, a Digi Yatra ID will be created and it has to be shared while booking the tickets. Airline companies in turn, will share this ID and passenger data with the departure airport.

Digi Yatra: How to use the facility?

At the airport e-gate, scan the bar-coded boarding pass. The facial recognition system installed there will validate your identity, as well as the travel document. After this, the passengers can go inside and follow the regular procedure to clear the security and board the flight.

