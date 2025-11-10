Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Serendipity

The word of the day is Serendipity. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Plural

Serendipities

Meaning of Serendipity

Serendipity refers to the occurrence of events by chance, happily or beneficially. In simple terms, it describes a fortunate discovery made accidentally or unexpected good luck.

Serendipity - Origin

The word Serendipity was coined by English writer Horace Walpole in 1754. He derived it from the Persian fairy tale 'The Three Princes of Serendip', whose heroes were always making discoveries by accident and good fortune. The word Serendip was an old name for Sri Lanka.