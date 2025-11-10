HTET Result 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

Word of the Day: Serendipity

By Sneha Singh
Nov 10, 2025, 13:00 IST

The word of the day is Serendipity. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of the serendipity here.  

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Serendipity
Serendipity

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Ephemeral

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Serendipity

The word of the day is Serendipity. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Plural

Serendipities

Meaning of Serendipity

Serendipity refers to the occurrence of events by chance, happily or beneficially. In simple terms, it describes a fortunate discovery made accidentally or unexpected good luck.

Serendipity - Origin

The word Serendipity was coined by English writer Horace Walpole in 1754. He derived it from the Persian fairy tale 'The Three Princes of Serendip', whose heroes were always making discoveries by accident and good fortune. The word Serendip was an old name for Sri Lanka.

Serendipity - Usage

Finding my old friend at the airport after years was pure serendipity.

Many scientific breakthroughs have been the result of serendipity rather than planning.

Serendipity - Synonyms

Chance, fluke, coincidence, fortune, luck

Serendipity Antonyms

Misfortune, bad luck, mishap, accident, disaster

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Serendipity. Stay tuned with us to expand your vocabulary and discover a new word every day.

Recommended Reading:

Word of the Day: Ricochet

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News