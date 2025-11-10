ICAR Counselling 2025: Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Out at icarcounseling.com; Check AICE JRF/SRF,AIEEA Allocation

ICAR Counselling 2025: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result today, November 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the seat allotment at icarcounseling.com. Eligible students seeking admission in UG, PG, and PhD courses in Agriculture and Allied Sciences will need to check their counselling results online and report to their colleges for verification within the stipulated time.

ICAR Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the ICAR Counselling 2025 key details: