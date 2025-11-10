ICAR Counselling 2025: Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Out at icarcounseling.com; Check AICE JRF/SRF,AIEEA Allocation

Key Points
- ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Results released today, November 10, 2025.
- Check results on the official website at icarcounseling.com for admissions.
- Report to colleges for verification within the deadline after checking results.
ICAR Counselling 2025: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result today, November 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the seat allotment at icarcounseling.com. Eligible students seeking admission in UG, PG, and PhD courses in Agriculture and Allied Sciences will need to check their counselling results online and report to their colleges for verification within the stipulated time.
ICAR Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the ICAR Counselling 2025 key details:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result
|Exam name
|All India Competitive Examination for Junior/Senior Research Fellowship (Doctoral) All India Entrance Examination for Admission
|Board name
|Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|icarcounseling.com
|Level
|Undergraduate (UG)Postgraduate (PG)PhD
|Stream
|Agriculture and Allied Sciences
|Login credentials
|Application No.Password
How to check ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment online:
- Visit the official website at icarcounseling.com
- Under ‘Important Links’, click on ‘Applicant Login’
- In the login window, select Exam from the dropdown and enter your Application No. and Password
- Solve the Security Code and press on ‘Login’ button
- In the candidate dashboard, click on the link for seat allotment letter
- The ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment will appear
- Download for future reference
DIRECT LINK - ICAR AICE JRF/SRF, AIEEA PG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation