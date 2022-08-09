Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: CM Eknath Shinde inducts 18 Ministers - Check Full List of Maharashtra Cabinet Ministers Here

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expanded his State Cabinet today with induction of 18 ministers, 9 each from Shiv Sena and BJP today. Check the Full List of Maharashtra Cabinet Ministers Here.

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expanded his State Cabinet today with induction of 18 ministers, 9 each from Shiv Sena and BJP today. The expansion of Maharashtra State Cabinet comes nearly 40 days after the new Chief Minister was sworn in after breaking away from Uddhav Thackeray led MVA - Maha Vikash Aghadi Government. Eknath Shinde took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister on 30th June 2022 with BJP’s BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari administered the oath of office to the ministers. No junior ministers i.e., Ministers of State were appointed in today’s expansion.

Full List of Maharashtra Cabinet Ministers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inducted a total of 18 Ministers into his Cabinet today. The Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion which was carried out after nearly 40 days since the swearing in of CM Shinde, saw 9 ministers each being included in Maharashtra Cabinet from BJP and Shiv Sena.

Party

Name of Minister

BJP

 Chandrakant Patil

BJP

 Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

BJP

 Sudhir Mungantiwar

BJP

 Suresh Khade

BJP

 Girish Mahajan

BJP

 Ravindra Chavhan

BJP

 Mangal Prabhat Lodha

BJP

 Vijaykumar Gavit

BJP

 Atul Save

Shiv Sena

 Dada Bhuse

Shiv Sena

Shambhuraje Desai

Shiv Sena

SandeepanBhumre

Shiv Sena

 Uday Samant

Shiv Sena

Tanaji Sawant

Shiv Sena

 Abdul Sattar

Shiv Sena

 Deepak Kesarkar

Shiv Sena

Gulabrao Patil

Shiv Sena

 Sanjay Rathaud

Next Round of Cabinet Expansion Soon

The Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion with inclusion of 18 ministers takes the total strength of the state cabinet to 20. As per the rules of the house, Maharashtra Government Cabinet can consist of a maximum 43 ministers. With 23 Cabinet berths still vacant, political circles have been abuzz with talks of a next round of cabinet expansion taking place in next few months. The current expansion of Maharashtra Cabinet didn’t see even a single woman being inducted in the state government. During the next round of cabinet expansion may see women ministers being included in the fold as per media reports.

Also Read: What is Aarey Forest Controversy in Mumbai that led to protests against Shinde government?

