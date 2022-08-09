Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: CM Eknath Shinde inducts 18 Ministers - Check Full List of Maharashtra Cabinet Ministers Here

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expanded his State Cabinet today with induction of 18 ministers, 9 each from Shiv Sena and BJP today. The expansion of Maharashtra State Cabinet comes nearly 40 days after the new Chief Minister was sworn in after breaking away from Uddhav Thackeray led MVA - Maha Vikash Aghadi Government. Eknath Shinde took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister on 30th June 2022 with BJP’s BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion | 18 ministers to be sworn in today at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/1vUX6e2yoy — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari administered the oath of office to the ministers. No junior ministers i.e., Ministers of State were appointed in today’s expansion.

Full List of Maharashtra Cabinet Ministers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inducted a total of 18 Ministers into his Cabinet today. The Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion which was carried out after nearly 40 days since the swearing in of CM Shinde, saw 9 ministers each being included in Maharashtra Cabinet from BJP and Shiv Sena.

Party Name of Minister BJP Chandrakant Patil BJP Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil BJP Sudhir Mungantiwar BJP Suresh Khade BJP Girish Mahajan BJP Ravindra Chavhan BJP Mangal Prabhat Lodha BJP Vijaykumar Gavit BJP Atul Save Shiv Sena Dada Bhuse Shiv Sena Shambhuraje Desai Shiv Sena SandeepanBhumre Shiv Sena Uday Samant Shiv Sena Tanaji Sawant Shiv Sena Abdul Sattar Shiv Sena Deepak Kesarkar Shiv Sena Gulabrao Patil Shiv Sena Sanjay Rathaud

Shiv Sena MLAs Gulabrao Patil and Dadaji DagaduBhuse take oath as Maharashtra ministers at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/jkpezoOE1d — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

Next Round of Cabinet Expansion Soon

The Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion with inclusion of 18 ministers takes the total strength of the state cabinet to 20. As per the rules of the house, Maharashtra Government Cabinet can consist of a maximum 43 ministers. With 23 Cabinet berths still vacant, political circles have been abuzz with talks of a next round of cabinet expansion taking place in next few months. The current expansion of Maharashtra Cabinet didn’t see even a single woman being inducted in the state government. During the next round of cabinet expansion may see women ministers being included in the fold as per media reports.

