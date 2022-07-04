What is Aarey Forest Controversy in Mumbai that led to protests against Shinde government?

Aarey Forest news: As the BJP-Eknath Shinde alliance assumed power in Maharashtra on June 30, 2022, the Aarey Forest controversy has again resurfaced. The relocation of the metro shed was, in fact, one of the first decisions that the new State Government enforced. The Protest, which was supported by AAP and Shiv Sena, was held in Mumbai on July 1, 2022.

Earlier, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray had ordered the relocation of the metro card shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg, however, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30, 2022, shortly after taking the oath of office, ordered to inform Bombay High Court that the state government will relocate the metro car shed to Aarey.

Let’s understand what is the Aarey Forest Controversy that the Maharashtra Government and the environmentalists turned against each other after nearly 2.5 years.

Maharashtra Government has directed the state's Advocate General that the metro car shed will be built in Aarey itself. The side of the Government should be presented before the Court in this regard: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Aarey Forest Controversy: What is the Aarey Project?

The Aarey colony which measures 1,287 hectares is located adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park which is known as the lung of Mumbai.

Earlier, in 2019, the then BJP-Shiv Sena Government was looking to construct a metro shed at the site for its 33.5 km underground Colaba-Bandra- SEEPZ Metro Project at the Aarey Milk Colony.

The citizens and the green activists approached the Bombay High Court against this move. However, within hours of the High Court dismissing these petitions seeking a stay on the cutting of trees for the project, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) started felling trees.

The Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation had further granted the metro authorities permission to cut as many as 2,700 trees to build a car depot for Metro Line 3.

Aarey Forest Controversy: What is Maharashtra Govt’s development pitch?

The Maharashtra Government had said in 2019 that the project was a necessity for development.

Amid the protests, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra has asked Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to present the Government’s argument at the Bombay High Court on the state’s decision to relocate the metro car shed to Aarey Colony as per the 2019 plan.

As per Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, it was not a matter of destruction of the jungles. The matter was in court. It went to the High Court, the Green Tribunal, and the Supreme Court and there was ago-ahead from all. He further added that the Metro 3A line can’t operate without a car shed.

Aarey Forest Controversy: Why activists are opposing the government’s plan?

The environmentalists have opposed the move by saying that the development can’t come at the cost of the greenery and biodiversity. Mumbai-based environment organization in 2019 has appealed to the Bombay High Court to pass an order granting the Aarey Colony the status of ‘Reserved Forest’ or a ‘Protected Forest’ under the Indian Forest Act, 1947.

The felling of the trees had also sparked huge protests with hundreds descending onto the streets to oppose the authorities. Section 144 had to be imposed and around 30 had to be placed under arrest.