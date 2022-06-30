Eknath Shinde to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM at 7.30 pm today

Eknath Shinde will be sworn in as the new Maharashtra Chief Minister at 7.30 pm, announced former Maharashtra CM and BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis in a joint press conference. Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari earlier in the day to stake claim to form the government.

Devendra Fadnavis said in a joint press conference with Eknath Shinde, "In 2019 BJP & Shiv Sena had an alliance & we got required numbers in Assembly elections. We hoped to form the govt but Shiv Sena chose to get into an alliance with those against whom Balasaheb protested throughout his life."

Fadnavis stated that the Shiv Sena insulted the mandate of the people by forming an alliance with those who are against Hindutva & Savarkar. He continued by saying, "On one hand, Shiv Sena opposed Dawood (Ibrahim) and on the other hand, they kept such a man in the cabinet who went to jail on allegations of helping Dawood. They were in alliance with someone who insulted Savarkar."

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis stake claim to form Maharashtra Government

