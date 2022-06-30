Eknath Shinde to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM at 7.30 pm today

Eknath Shinde will be sworn in as the new Maharashtra Chief Minister at an oathtaking ceremony at 7.30 pm today. 

Updated: Jun 30, 2022 17:09 IST
Eknath Shinde to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM at 7.30 pm today
Eknath Shinde to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM at 7.30 pm today

Eknath Shinde will be sworn in as the new Maharashtra Chief Minister at 7.30 pm, announced former Maharashtra CM and BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis in a joint press conference. Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari earlier in the day to stake claim to form the government.

Devendra Fadnavis said in a joint press conference with Eknath Shinde, "In 2019 BJP & Shiv Sena had an alliance & we got required numbers in Assembly elections. We hoped to form the govt but Shiv Sena chose to get into an alliance with those against whom Balasaheb protested throughout his life."

Fadnavis stated that the Shiv Sena insulted the mandate of the people by forming an alliance with those who are against Hindutva & Savarkar. He continued by saying, "On one hand, Shiv Sena opposed Dawood (Ibrahim) and on the other hand, they kept such a man in the cabinet who went to jail on allegations of helping Dawood. They were in alliance with someone who insulted Savarkar."

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis stake claim to form Maharashtra Government

Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari earlier and staked claim to form the government. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    View all