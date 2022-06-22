Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Maharashtra CM calls off meeting with Shiv Sena MLAs, more rebels join Eknath Shinde camp

Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has called off meeting with Shiv Sena MLAs, informed Sanjay Raut on June 23, 2022. This comes as more rebel MLAs have joined the Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati. While speculations are adrift that there will be split in the Shiv Sena, the rebel MLAs have reportedly told Eknath Shinde that they will neither quit the party nor form a separate outfit. The Shiv Sena MLAs in Uddhav Thackeray camp are reportedly gathering at Varsha. The Maharashtra CM along with his family had vacated his official residence and returned to his family home 'Matoshree' yesterday and was greeted by hundreds of Sena workers and supporters. This came after the Maharashtra CM addressed the state amid growing political crisis in a Facebook live where he said that Hindutva remains the central pillar of Shiv Sena’s ideology as it was during the times of Balasaheb Thackery. Addressing the MLAs from Rebel Group led by Eknath Shinde, Uddhav said that some Sena MLAs have been missing and have shared some concerns around my leadership. Inviting them for a dialogue, Maharashtra CM said that instead of traveling from Surat to Guwahati, these MLAs can reach out to me to discuss their concerns. Amid the on-going political crisis, Uddhav also offered to resign from Maharashtra Chief Minister’s post saying that the ‘chair doesn’t matter to me’. He also said that even if a single MLA says that he is not capable of leading them as the Chief Minister, he will resign from the post.
23 Jun 03:59 PMWe will stand firmly with Uddhav Thackeray till the end: NCP leader Jayant Patil
"Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is a government established for the development and welfare of Maharashtra. We will stand firmly with Uddhavji Thackeray till the end," tweeted NCP leader Jayant Patil.
23 Jun 03:53 PM42 Rebel MLAs seen at Radisson Blu Hotel
42 rebel MLAs from Maharashtra, 35 from Shiv Sena and 7 Independent MLAs, seen together at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.
23 Jun 03:48 PMMaharashtra CM to come back to Varsha Bungalow
Uddhav Thackeray will come back to Varsha Bungalow very soon. 21 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted us and when they return to Mumbai, they will be with us, informed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
23 Jun 03:12 PM13 MLAs with Maharashtra CM: Sources
13 MLAs are still with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena. They are in constant touch with the CM, Shiv Sena sources.
23 Jun 03:09 PMMaharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to come back to Varsha Bungalow
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said to media, "Uddhav Thackeray will come back to Varsha Bungalow very soon. 21 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted us and when they return to Mumbai, they will be with us."
23 Jun 12:08 PMShiv Sena leaders arrive at Maharashtra CM's family residence 'Matoshree'
Shiv Sena leaders were seen arriving at the family residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray 'Matoshree' in Mumbai.
23 Jun 12:01 PMThree more rebel MLAs join Eknath Shinde in Guwahati
23 Jun 11:59 AMHe who leaves the party under ED pressure is not a true Balasaheb Bhakt: Sanjay Raut
"He who leaves the party under ED pressure is not a true Balasaheb Bhakt. We're true Balasaheb Bhakts...even we've ED pressure but will continue to stand with Uddhav Thackeray...When floor test happens everyone will see who's positive and who is negative," Sanjay Raut.
23 Jun 11:55 AMMaharashtra CM calls off meeting with Shiv Sena MLAs
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray calls off meeting with Shiv Sena party MLAs.
23 Jun 11:53 AMHow many MLAs are with Eknath Shinde?
As per sources, a total of 42 Maharashtra MLAs are present with Eknath Shinde at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. This includes 34 MLAs from Shiv Sena and 8 Independent MLAs.
23 Jun 11:50 AMMeeting underway at NCP Chief's Residence
A meeting is currently underway between NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, ministers Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad & party leader Sunil Tatkare at the residence of the NCP chief.
23 Jun 11:48 AMTMC workers protest outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati
The members and workers of Assam's TMC protest outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, are staying.
22 Jun 11:10 PMWe will prove our majority on house floor: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has claimed that they will prove their majority on the floor of the house if given a chance.
22 Jun 11:09 PMUddhav Thackeray will remain Maharashtra CM: Sanjay Raut
Uddhav Thackeray will remain the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
22 Jun 11:06 PMMaharashtra CM leaves official residence for family home 'Matoshree'
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence 'Versha bungalow and returned to his family home 'Matoshree' along with his family members. He was greeted by hundreds of Shiv Sena workers, who were gathered outside 'Matoshree' to express their support.
22 Jun 08:18 PMNCP Chief Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and NCP leader Supriya Sule met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in the evening today. The meeting reportedly lasted for almost an hour.
22 Jun 08:16 PMMaharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray greets his supporters after his meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule at his residence in Mumbai.
22 Jun 06:24 PMNCP Chief Sharad Pawar to meet Uddhav Thackeray
NCP chief Sharad Pawar is heading to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
22 Jun 06:14 PMSharad Pawar told me I had to take responsibility of CM post: Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that "when all 3 parties came together in 2019, Sharad Pawar told me that I had to take the responsibility of CM post. I didn't even have prior experience. But I took the responsibility. Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi helped me a lot, they kept their faith in me."
22 Jun 06:13 PMReady to give up CM post if successor is from Shiv Sena: CM Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has stated that the position of the CM post is not important, what is important is the work you do after you come to the position. Maharashtra CM said that he is ready to make way if the successor is from Shiv Sena. He said, "I am okay with any Shiv Sainik becoming the chief minister."
22 Jun 06:08 PMWill step down if any MLA says I should not be CM: Uddhav Thackeray
22 Jun 06:05 PMIf my own people had something against me, what was the need of saying all this in Surat: Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "When my own people don't want me in the position what can I say. If they had something against me, what was the need of saying all this in Surat, they could have come here and said this to my face."
22 Jun 06:02 PMMaharashtra CM seat does not matter to me: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Maharashtra CM seat does not matter to him, the position came to me as a surprise but it is not something I yearn for. While speaking about rebel MLAs, he said that he would have happily resigned from the post had anyone come and spoken to him personally.
22 Jun 05:56 PMMy resignation letter is ready: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says that his resignation letter is ready. He said that he is ready to step down from the post of Shiv Sena chief as well but it should come from within the party and not outside. "If any of my MLA says that they don't want me to be the chief minister, I am ready to resign. I am not someone who will fight for a chair," says Maharashtra CM.
22 Jun 05:49 PMShiv Sena will never leave Hindutva, it remains our identity: CM Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena will never leave Hindutva, it was our ideology and is still, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in facebook live.
22 Jun 05:41 PMMaharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray begins addressing the Maharashtra public
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has begun addressing the public.
22 Jun 05:37 PMEknath Shinde to brief media today in evening in Guwahati
Maharashtra Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is scheduled to brief media today evening in Guwahati, Assam.
22 Jun 05:17 PMHow many MLAs does Eknath Shinde need to escape violation of anti-defection law
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde needs to have the support of at least 37 Shiv Sena MLAs to avoid violation of the anti-defection law that will lead to their disqualification from the state assembly. The Shiv Sena leader has claimed that he has the support of 46 MLAs, but it is not clear how many of them belong to the Shiv Sena.
22 Jun 05:15 PMMaharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to address public shortly
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to address the public shortly through a facebook live.
22 Jun 05:14 PMWhat is anti-defection law and how does it apply in current Maharashtra crisis?
The anti-defection law in the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution may be a light of hope for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who is attempting to squash the dissent within the party that is threatening to bring down the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) coalition government.
22 Jun 04:54 PMMaharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to address public at 5pm
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to address the public through Facebook Live at 5pm today.
22 Jun 03:56 PMShiv Sena's Chief Whip issues letter to all party MLAs
Shiv Sena's Chief Whip, Sunil Prabhu has issued a letter to all party MLAs, asking them to be present in an important meeting that will be held today evening. The letter states that if someone remains absent, it'll be considered that the said MLA has decided to quit the party voluntarily.
22 Jun 03:55 PMMaharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil arrives in Surat, expected to reach Guwahati
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil arrives in Surat on a chartered flight. He is expected to reach Guwahati, Assam along with 4 MLAs.
22 Jun 03:53 PMShiv Sena issues whip to all party MLAs to be present at party meet at 5pm
Shiv Sena has issued a whip to all party MLAs asking them to be present at a meeting to be held in the evening today at 5pm. The absentees will be considered to be out from the party.
22 Jun 03:12 PMMaharashtra Government will continue, no difficulties: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat
Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has assured that Maharashtra government will continue for 5 years. "No difficulties, everything will be alright. Govt will continue," said Thorat.
No difficulties, everything will be alright. Govt will continue: Maharashtra Min & Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat when asked about #MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis & if Govt will continue for 5 yrs— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
22 Jun 03:08 PMMaharashtra Cabinet Meeting: No political discussions were held, Maharashtra Minister
"Cabinet issues and agenda were discussed. No political discussions were held here," said Aslam Shaikh, Maharashtra minister and Congress leader after Maharashtra state cabinet meeting.
22 Jun 02:04 PMMaharashtra Cabinet meeting ends, no talk on dissolution of Legislative Assembly
There has been no proposal of the dissolution of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has expressed confidence that most of the Shiv Sena MLAs will return.
22 Jun 02:01 PMMaharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to resign at 5pm?
There are speculations that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will resign at 5 pm in a press conference. When asked about it, Sanjay Raut said that he will be speaking with the Chief Minister later today and did not offer any clarification on the same.
22 Jun 01:51 PMTalks underway with MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde: Sanjay Raut
22 Jun 01:46 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis: How did this entire fiasco blow up?
The speculations over split in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance started after a suspected cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections in which the BJP won five seats, NCP and Shiv Sena won two each while Congress won just one seat out of the total 10 Legislative Council seats that went to the polls on June 20.
After the MLC elections, Eknath Shinde along with some other Shiv Sena MLAs was staying at Le Meridien hotel in Surat. A Shiv Sena delegation had reportedly met Shinde and the MLAs to negotiate. Shinde along with the MLAs flew to Guwahati earlier today and are staying at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam.
22 Jun 01:39 PMI am not in touch with anyone, claims Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has claimed that he is not in contact with anyone, only the MLAs who are with him. He said that a decision will be announced soon after deliberations.
22 Jun 01:36 PMMaharashtra Cabinet Meeting begins, CM Uddhav Thackeray joins virtually
The Maharashtra state cabinet meeting has begun. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has joined the meeting through video conferencing.
22 Jun 01:34 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde claims support of 46 MLAs, no contact with Devendra Fadnavis
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has claimed the support of 46 MLAs, which includes Shiv MLAs and other MLAs. He has not clarified exactly how many Shiv Sena MLAs are with him. He has also claimed that he is not in contact with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
22 Jun 01:27 PMMaharashtra Government News: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar holding meeting at YB Chavan Centre
NCP chief Sharad Pawar is currently presiding over a meeting at YB Chavan centre in Mumbai. Maharashtra state ministers Dilip Walse Patil, Jayant Patil & Balasaheb Patil and Congress leader Kamal Nath are in attendance.
22 Jun 01:22 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde in Guwahati with 33 Shiv Sena MLAs
Eknath Shinde arrived in Assam's Guwahati along with 33 party MLAs and seven independent MLAs on June 22, 2022. Shinde has claimed that the 40 MLAs will carry forward Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva.
22 Jun 01:20 PMMaharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Covid-19 positive
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms. He has been admitted to HN Reliance Foundation hospital, Mumbai for COVID-19 treatment.
22 Jun 01:19 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis: Will Maharashtra CM call for dissolution of Maharashtra Assembly?
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray may dissolve the Maharashtra Legislative assembly. However, this decision will require the backing of the Congress and NCP as well and the approval from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who has tested positive for COVID-19.
22 Jun 01:11 PMMaharashtra Congress MLAs show victory sign amid MVA meetings
22 Jun 01:08 PMMid-term elections in Maharashtra?
"Midterm elections? There have been no talks yet. What can I say?", says Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, in Mumbai.
22 Jun 01:06 PMMaharashtra Legislative Assembly to be Dissolved?
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut posted a cryptic tweet earlier today in Marathi hinting toward the dissolution of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, "The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha."
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut hints at the dissolution of #Maharashtra Legislative Assembly amid the current political crisis in the state.— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
22 Jun 01:02 PMCongress party meeting held at residence of Balasaheb Thorat
22 Jun 01:01 PMCongress Legislative Party meeting begins
Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat informed, "Congress Legislative Party meeting has begun. Cabinet ministers are going for a meeting. All our 44 MLAs are with us."
22 Jun 12:59 PMUnity will prevail in Shiv Sena under Udhhav Thackeray: Congress leader Kamal Nath
22 Jun 12:58 PMMaharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tests COVID-19 positive
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has tested COVID-19 positive. This was informed by Congress observer Kamal Nath who was supposed to meet the Chief Minister today. The Congress leader has assured that the support of all Congress MLAs to the MVA Government.
22 Jun 12:56 PMMaharashtra Cabinet Meeting in a few minutes at 1 pm
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for a Maharashtra Cabinet meeting at 1 pm today. A major decision is awaited after the meeting.