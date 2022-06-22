Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Maharashtra CM calls off meeting with Shiv Sena MLAs, more rebels join Eknath Shinde camp

23 Jun 03:59 PM We will stand firmly with Uddhav Thackeray till the end: NCP leader Jayant Patil "Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is a government established for the development and welfare of Maharashtra. We will stand firmly with Uddhavji Thackeray till the end," tweeted NCP leader Jayant Patil. "Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is a government established for the development and welfare of Maharashtra. We will stand firmly with Uddhavji Thackeray till the end," tweets NCP leader Jayant Patil





23 Jun 03:53 PM 42 Rebel MLAs seen at Radisson Blu Hotel 42 rebel MLAs from Maharashtra, 35 from Shiv Sena and 7 Independent MLAs, seen together at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.

23 Jun 03:48 PM Maharashtra CM to come back to Varsha Bungalow Uddhav Thackeray will come back to Varsha Bungalow very soon. 21 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted us and when they return to Mumbai, they will be with us, informed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

23 Jun 03:12 PM 13 MLAs with Maharashtra CM: Sources 13 MLAs are still with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena. They are in constant touch with the CM, Shiv Sena sources.

23 Jun 03:09 PM Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to come back to Varsha Bungalow Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said to media, "Uddhav Thackeray will come back to Varsha Bungalow very soon. 21 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted us and when they return to Mumbai, they will be with us."





23 Jun 12:08 PM Shiv Sena leaders arrive at Maharashtra CM's family residence 'Matoshree' Shiv Sena leaders were seen arriving at the family residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray 'Matoshree' in Mumbai.

23 Jun 12:01 PM Three more rebel MLAs join Eknath Shinde in Guwahati Three more rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have reportedly reached the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati where Eknath Shinde is staying.

23 Jun 11:59 AM He who leaves the party under ED pressure is not a true Balasaheb Bhakt: Sanjay Raut "He who leaves the party under ED pressure is not a true Balasaheb Bhakt. We're true Balasaheb Bhakts...even we've ED pressure but will continue to stand with Uddhav Thackeray...When floor test happens everyone will see who's positive and who is negative," Sanjay Raut.

23 Jun 11:55 AM Maharashtra CM calls off meeting with Shiv Sena MLAs Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray calls off meeting with Shiv Sena party MLAs.

23 Jun 11:53 AM How many MLAs are with Eknath Shinde? As per sources, a total of 42 Maharashtra MLAs are present with Eknath Shinde at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. This includes 34 MLAs from Shiv Sena and 8 Independent MLAs.

23 Jun 11:50 AM Meeting underway at NCP Chief's Residence A meeting is currently underway between NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, ministers Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad & party leader Sunil Tatkare at the residence of the NCP chief.

23 Jun 11:48 AM TMC workers protest outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati The members and workers of Assam's TMC protest outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, are staying.





22 Jun 11:10 PM We will prove our majority on house floor: Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has claimed that they will prove their majority on the floor of the house if given a chance.

22 Jun 11:09 PM Uddhav Thackeray will remain Maharashtra CM: Sanjay Raut Uddhav Thackeray will remain the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.



22 Jun 11:06 PM Maharashtra CM leaves official residence for family home 'Matoshree' Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence 'Versha bungalow and returned to his family home 'Matoshree' along with his family members. He was greeted by hundreds of Shiv Sena workers, who were gathered outside 'Matoshree' to express their support.

22 Jun 08:18 PM NCP Chief Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and NCP leader Supriya Sule met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in the evening today. The meeting reportedly lasted for almost an hour.

22 Jun 08:16 PM Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray greets his supporters after his meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule at his residence in Mumbai.

22 Jun 06:24 PM NCP Chief Sharad Pawar to meet Uddhav Thackeray NCP chief Sharad Pawar is heading to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

22 Jun 06:14 PM Sharad Pawar told me I had to take responsibility of CM post: Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that "when all 3 parties came together in 2019, Sharad Pawar told me that I had to take the responsibility of CM post. I didn't even have prior experience. But I took the responsibility. Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi helped me a lot, they kept their faith in me."

22 Jun 06:13 PM Ready to give up CM post if successor is from Shiv Sena: CM Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has stated that the position of the CM post is not important, what is important is the work you do after you come to the position. Maharashtra CM said that he is ready to make way if the successor is from Shiv Sena. He said, "I am okay with any Shiv Sainik becoming the chief minister."

22 Jun 06:08 PM Will step down if any MLA says I should not be CM: Uddhav Thackeray The Maharashtra Chief Minister said that he will quit if any MLA from the rebel camp will come to him straight and say that he should not be the Chief Minister.

22 Jun 06:05 PM If my own people had something against me, what was the need of saying all this in Surat: Maharashtra CM Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "When my own people don't want me in the position what can I say. If they had something against me, what was the need of saying all this in Surat, they could have come here and said this to my face."

22 Jun 06:02 PM Maharashtra CM seat does not matter to me: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Maharashtra CM seat does not matter to him, the position came to me as a surprise but it is not something I yearn for. While speaking about rebel MLAs, he said that he would have happily resigned from the post had anyone come and spoken to him personally.

22 Jun 05:56 PM My resignation letter is ready: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says that his resignation letter is ready. He said that he is ready to step down from the post of Shiv Sena chief as well but it should come from within the party and not outside. "If any of my MLA says that they don't want me to be the chief minister, I am ready to resign. I am not someone who will fight for a chair," says Maharashtra CM.

22 Jun 05:49 PM Shiv Sena will never leave Hindutva, it remains our identity: CM Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena will never leave Hindutva, it was our ideology and is still, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in facebook live.

22 Jun 05:41 PM Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray begins addressing the Maharashtra public Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has begun addressing the public.

22 Jun 05:37 PM Eknath Shinde to brief media today in evening in Guwahati Maharashtra Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is scheduled to brief media today evening in Guwahati, Assam.

22 Jun 05:17 PM How many MLAs does Eknath Shinde need to escape violation of anti-defection law Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde needs to have the support of at least 37 Shiv Sena MLAs to avoid violation of the anti-defection law that will lead to their disqualification from the state assembly. The Shiv Sena leader has claimed that he has the support of 46 MLAs, but it is not clear how many of them belong to the Shiv Sena.

22 Jun 05:15 PM Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to address public shortly Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to address the public shortly through a facebook live.

22 Jun 05:14 PM What is anti-defection law and how does it apply in current Maharashtra crisis? The anti-defection law in the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution may be a light of hope for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who is attempting to squash the dissent within the party that is threatening to bring down the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) coalition government. READ: What is anti-defection law in India?

22 Jun 04:54 PM Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to address public at 5pm Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to address the public through Facebook Live at 5pm today.

22 Jun 03:56 PM Shiv Sena's Chief Whip issues letter to all party MLAs Shiv Sena's Chief Whip, Sunil Prabhu has issued a letter to all party MLAs, asking them to be present in an important meeting that will be held today evening. The letter states that if someone remains absent, it'll be considered that the said MLA has decided to quit the party voluntarily. The letter also warns that if someone remains absent from the meeting without proper reason and prior information, they should keep in mind that action will be initiated to cancel their membership as per constitutional provisions

22 Jun 03:55 PM Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil arrives in Surat, expected to reach Guwahati Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil arrives in Surat on a chartered flight. He is expected to reach Guwahati, Assam along with 4 MLAs.

22 Jun 03:53 PM Shiv Sena issues whip to all party MLAs to be present at party meet at 5pm Shiv Sena has issued a whip to all party MLAs asking them to be present at a meeting to be held in the evening today at 5pm. The absentees will be considered to be out from the party.

22 Jun 03:12 PM Maharashtra Government will continue, no difficulties: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has assured that Maharashtra government will continue for 5 years. "No difficulties, everything will be alright. Govt will continue," said Thorat.





22 Jun 03:08 PM Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting: No political discussions were held, Maharashtra Minister "Cabinet issues and agenda were discussed. No political discussions were held here," said Aslam Shaikh, Maharashtra minister and Congress leader after Maharashtra state cabinet meeting.

22 Jun 02:04 PM Maharashtra Cabinet meeting ends, no talk on dissolution of Legislative Assembly There has been no proposal of the dissolution of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has expressed confidence that most of the Shiv Sena MLAs will return.

22 Jun 02:01 PM Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to resign at 5pm? There are speculations that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will resign at 5 pm in a press conference. When asked about it, Sanjay Raut said that he will be speaking with the Chief Minister later today and did not offer any clarification on the same.

22 Jun 01:51 PM Talks underway with MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde: Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had earlier stated that talks are underway with MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde, everybody will stay in Shiv Sena. "Our party is a fighter, we'll struggle consistently, atmost we might lose power but we'll continue to fight," claimed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. He further claimed that Eknath Shinde is our very old party member, he is our friend, we've worked together for decades.

22 Jun 01:46 PM Maharashtra Political Crisis: How did this entire fiasco blow up? The speculations over split in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance started after a suspected cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections in which the BJP won five seats, NCP and Shiv Sena won two each while Congress won just one seat out of the total 10 Legislative Council seats that went to the polls on June 20. After the MLC elections, Eknath Shinde along with some other Shiv Sena MLAs was staying at Le Meridien hotel in Surat. A Shiv Sena delegation had reportedly met Shinde and the MLAs to negotiate. Shinde along with the MLAs flew to Guwahati earlier today and are staying at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam.

22 Jun 01:39 PM I am not in touch with anyone, claims Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has claimed that he is not in contact with anyone, only the MLAs who are with him. He said that a decision will be announced soon after deliberations.

22 Jun 01:36 PM Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting begins, CM Uddhav Thackeray joins virtually The Maharashtra state cabinet meeting has begun. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has joined the meeting through video conferencing.

22 Jun 01:34 PM Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde claims support of 46 MLAs, no contact with Devendra Fadnavis Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has claimed the support of 46 MLAs, which includes Shiv MLAs and other MLAs. He has not clarified exactly how many Shiv Sena MLAs are with him. He has also claimed that he is not in contact with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

22 Jun 01:27 PM Maharashtra Government News: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar holding meeting at YB Chavan Centre NCP chief Sharad Pawar is currently presiding over a meeting at YB Chavan centre in Mumbai. Maharashtra state ministers Dilip Walse Patil, Jayant Patil & Balasaheb Patil and Congress leader Kamal Nath are in attendance.

22 Jun 01:22 PM Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde in Guwahati with 33 Shiv Sena MLAs Eknath Shinde arrived in Assam's Guwahati along with 33 party MLAs and seven independent MLAs on June 22, 2022. Shinde has claimed that the 40 MLAs will carry forward Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva.

22 Jun 01:20 PM Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Covid-19 positive Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms. He has been admitted to HN Reliance Foundation hospital, Mumbai for COVID-19 treatment.

22 Jun 01:19 PM Maharashtra Political Crisis: Will Maharashtra CM call for dissolution of Maharashtra Assembly? Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray may dissolve the Maharashtra Legislative assembly. However, this decision will require the backing of the Congress and NCP as well and the approval from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

22 Jun 01:11 PM Maharashtra Congress MLAs show victory sign amid MVA meetings Mumbai | Maharashtra Congress leaders show a victory sign as a string of meetings take place by the three parties of the MVA Government, amid the ongoing Maharashtra political crisis

22 Jun 01:08 PM Mid-term elections in Maharashtra? "Midterm elections? There have been no talks yet. What can I say?", says Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, in Mumbai.

22 Jun 01:06 PM Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to be Dissolved? Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut posted a cryptic tweet earlier today in Marathi hinting toward the dissolution of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, "The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha."





22 Jun 01:02 PM Congress party meeting held at residence of Balasaheb Thorat A meeting of Congress party was held at the residence of minister and party leader Balasaheb Thorat today, amid the ongoing political crisis in the state.

22 Jun 01:01 PM Congress Legislative Party meeting begins Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat informed, "Congress Legislative Party meeting has begun. Cabinet ministers are going for a meeting. All our 44 MLAs are with us."



22 Jun 12:59 PM Unity will prevail in Shiv Sena under Udhhav Thackeray: Congress leader Kamal Nath "41 MLAs out of 44 MLAs attended the meeting here while 3 are on the way. The politics BJP has started is of money & muscle power which is against the constitution. I have seen this a lot...Unity will prevail in Shiv Sena under Udhhav Thackeray," Congress leader Kamal Nath.

22 Jun 12:58 PM Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tests COVID-19 positive Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has tested COVID-19 positive. This was informed by Congress observer Kamal Nath who was supposed to meet the Chief Minister today. The Congress leader has assured that the support of all Congress MLAs to the MVA Government.