Maharashtra releases Rs. 57 crores for ASHA workers

The Health Minister of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope on November 3, 2020, announced that Rs. 57 crores have been released by the state government for ASHA workers.

The amount is provided towards the payment of an increase in the allowance ASHA workers under the National Rural Health Mission.

ASHA- Accredited Social Health Activists are a key component for the implementation of the National Rural Health Mission. These activists also work as an interface between the community and the public health system.

The amount will be disbursed to some 70,000 ASHA workers in Maharashtra who are the backbone of the Health Mission.

Increase in allowance of ASHA workers:

Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope informed that the decision to allowance of ASHA workers was taken earlier on June 25, 2020. Their allowance has been increased between Rs. 2000 to Rs. 3000 as per their work.

The Minister also mentioned that ASHA workers will be getting the increased allowances for the period between July and October. They will be receiving the payment before Diwali in November 2020.