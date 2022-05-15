Manik Saha Takes Oath as New Tripura Chief Minister - Why did Biplab Kumar Deb Resign?

Manik Saha took oath as the new Chief Minister of Tripura at the Raj Bhawan in Agartala on May 15, 2022. Saha appointed as BJP's Legislative party leader and Tripura's CM-designate on May 14, hours after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the top post.

The change is Chief Minister comes a year before the state is scheduled to go to polls. Biplab Kumar Deb thanked the Central leadership and people of Tripura for giving him the responsibility to serve Tripura as a Chief Minister.

He also congratulated Manik Saha for being appionted as the Chief Minister of Tripura and said, "Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji together we will work for the development of Tripura.

Who is Manik Saha?

Dr. Manik Saha is currently a Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura and is the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Tripura unit.

He is a dental surgeon by profession.

He has served as the Professor and Head of the Department of the Tripura Medical College and BR Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital in Agartala.

He had quit Congress and joined the BJP in 2016.

He was appointed BJP's Tripura unit president in 2020 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2022.

He is currently also serving as president of the Tripura Cricket Association.

With blessings & guidance I will remain committed to the all round development of the state. pic.twitter.com/Kj0jvh2c99 — Dr Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) May 15, 2022