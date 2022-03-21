Manipur CM Oath Taking Ceremony 2022: Biren Singh takes oath as Manipur CM for 2nd term, 5 Cabinet Ministers sworn in

Manipur CM Oath Date 2022: N Biren Singh took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur for a second term on March 21, 2022. Manipur Governor La. Ganesan administered the oath of the office to Biren Singh. Five MLAs were also sworn in along with the Chief Minister as Cabinet Ministers of the state.

The five newly sworn-in Cabinet Ministers include Nemcha Kipgen, Th. Biswajit Singh, Y. Khemchand Singh, Govindas Konthoujam and Awangbou Newmai. N Biren Singh was unanimously elected as the Chief Minister of the state in the Manipur BJP legislature party meeting on March 20th.

Manipur | Five MLAs, including Nemcha Kipgen, Y. Khemchand Singh, Th. Biswajit Singh, Awangbou Newmai, & Govindas Konthoujam swear in as the Cabinet Ministers of the state, in Imphal pic.twitter.com/iuXFi6QW9M — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022

Following the oath-taking ceremony in Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlighted his three primary focusses:

1. To make Manipur a corruption-free state.

2. To wash out any kind of drug-related matter from Manipur.

3. To see that all the insurgents operating in the state are brought to the negotiating table and there are dialogues.

Thirdly, I will try to see that all the insurgents operating in the state are brought to the negotiating table and there are dialogues. These three will be my primary duties: Manipur CM N Biren Singh in Imphal pic.twitter.com/b11GP8aMZ4 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022

The BJP central observers who had been sent to the state to oversee government formation, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju had handed over a letter on behalf of the party to the Manipur Governor Ganesan informing the election of N Biren Singh as the leader of the BJP legislature party with the support of 32 MLAs. Following this, 61-year-old was invited by the Manipur Governor to form the next government in the state.

Nirmala Sitharaman said, "It is a good decision taken unanimously by everyone. It will ensure that Manipur has a stable & responsible govt which will build further because the Centre today under the leadership of PM Modi gives special attention to Northeastern states."

It is a good decision taken unanimously by everyone. It will ensure that Manipur has a stable & responsible govt which will build further because the Centre today under the leadership of PM Modi gives special attention to Northeastern states: Union Finance Min Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/zIUubaf6tS — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2022

Significance

The oath-taking ceremony took place almost over a week after the Manipur Election Results 2022 were announced on March 10th. The Bharatiya Janta Party has won an absolute majority in Manipur for the first time.

The BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member assembly, while NPF won 5, NPP won 7, JD (U) won 6 and the Congress won 5 seats.

Two political parties, the JD(U) and Kuki People's Alliance, which have won 6 seats and 2 seats respectively and an independent have extended their unconditional support to the BJP. This takes the strength of the BJP-led government in the state to 41, which amounts to a two-thirds majority in the 60-member assembly.

This will be BJP's second consecutive government in the state. The BJP had formed the previous government in the state with the support of the National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF).

Heartiest congratulations Shri @NBirenSingh ji on getting elected as Chief Minister of Manipur once again.



Under your able leadership, I am sure Manipur will continue on the path of accelerated growth & development.



My best wishes for all your future endeavours. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 20, 2022

Biren Singh won the Manipur Assembly Polls 2022 from the Heingang constituency by a margin of 18271 votes.



