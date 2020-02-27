Market Intelligence and Early Warning System launched to monitor prices of TOP crops

The Union Government has launched a new Market Intelligence and Early Warning System (MIEWS) portal to monitor the prices of TOP crops – Tomato, Onion and Potato. The system was launched by Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal in Delhi on February 26, 2020.

The MIEWS system will generate early alerts in case there is going to be a major change in the prices of these crops. This will help in planning and timely intervention for price stabilization. The portal can be accessed at this link- http://miews.nafed-india.com.

MIEWS portal: Key Features

• MIEWS portal is the first-of-its-kind platform for ‘real-time monitoring’ of prices of tomato, onion and potato. The system has been designed to provide advisories to farmers to avoid cyclical production and issue early warnings in situations of gluts.

• The system will simultaneously generate alerts for price intervention under the terms of Operation Greens (OG) scheme.

• The MIEWS dashboard and portal will issue alerts for both low and high price of TOP crops. It will reveal the price forecast three months prior only.

• It would also reveal the prices and arrivals of TOP crops across the country with interactive charts and comparisons with previous seasons. It would also publish regular and special reports on the market situation of the TOP crops.

• It will also provide all the other required information regarding the TOP crops including their, crop calendars, crop agronomy, yield and production, area, export and import in an easy visual format.

• Majorly, the Market Intelligence and Early Warning System will help:

- Monitor the supply situation for timely market intervention,

- Assist in rapid response during times of glut to move the produce from glut regions to regions with deficit supply.

- Provide inputs for export/import decision making.

Significance

The MIEWS portal is expected to leverage the strengths of IT in real-time monitoring and enable timely response to any emergency on account of supply-side irregularity or constraints in respect of these three crops. If successful, this model can be expanded and emulated by other concerned departments and Ministries of the Indian government.

What is Operation Greens scheme?

The new Operation Greens scheme was announced during the budget speech of Union Budget 2018-19. The scheme was announced to promote agri-logistics, processing facilities and professional management and farmer producer organizations.

The total expenditure set aside for the scheme included Rs 500 crores. In line with the same, the Union Ministry formed a scheme for the integrated development of TOP (Tomato, Onion and Potato) value chain.

Under the OG Scheme, during a glut situation, the evacuation of surplus production from producing areas to consumption centres will be undertaken in the following cases:

1. When the price falls below the average market price at the time of harvest in the preceding 3 years.

2. When the price falls more than 50 percent in comparison to the previous year’s market price at the time of harvest.

3. When the price falls below the benchmark, if any, fixed by either the state or central government for a stipulated period.