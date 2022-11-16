Mary Kom elected Chairperson, Achanta Sharath Kamal Vice-Chairperson of ‘Athletes Commission’ of IOA

Athletes Commission IOA: Olympic Medalist Mary Kom was unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), while the Table Tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal was elected as the Vice-Chairperson of the body.

Earlier on November 14, 2022, it was announced that Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, and Commonwealth Games Medalist Achanta Sharath Kamal were among the 10 eminent sportspersons who will be constituting the new ‘Athletes Commission’ of the Indian Olympic Association’.

According to the press release by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the list of 10 members of the Commission was announced by Returning Officer (RO) Umesh Sinha on November 14, 2022.

10 Members of Athletes Commission of IOA

1. Mary Kom

2. PV Sindhu

3. Gagan Narang

4. Achanta Sharath Kamal

5. Bajrang Lal

6. Mirabai Chanu

7. Rani Rampal

8. Shiva Keshavan

9. Bhavani Devi

10. Om Prakash Karhana

Athletes Commission of Indian Olympic Association: Key Details

1. The elected members were to elect a Chairperson and a vice-chairperson from amongst themselves and also select 8 Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs).

2. The SOMs along with the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the Athletes Commission will constitute an electoral college for the IOA President’s election scheduled on December 10, 2022.

3. The electoral college of the Athletes’ Commission consisted of the names of 42 athletes nominated by 36 National Sports Federation.

Athletes Association in IOA

The responsibilities of the IOC Athletes Commission are to empower the athlete representation in the Olympic Movement decision-making process. Support athlete development in their sporting and non-sporting career and promote athlete involvement in the decision-making across the Olympic Movement.

Indian Olympic Association

The Indian Olympic Association is the body responsible for selecting the athletes to represent India at the Olympic Games, Asian Games, and other international athletic meets and for managing the Indian teams at these events. It plays with the name of Team India.

