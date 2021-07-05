Meet world's oldest man, a 112-year-old sugarcane farmer from Puerto Rico

The Guinness World Records on June 30, 2021, officially named Puerto Rico’s Emilio Flores Márquez as the world’s oldest person (male) living with a confirmed age of 112 years and 326 days.

Emilio Flores Márquez, born on August 8, 1908, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, is the second oldest among his eleven siblings.

Emilio Flores Márquez: Background

•Emilio during his childhood worked on their sugarcane farm along with his father. He looked after watering and loading the sugarcane onto wagons for transport. He also took care of his siblings.

•Emilio was married to his wife Andrea Perez for 75 years before her death in 2010. They had four children of which two are alive. He has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

•Emilio received his Guinness World Records title certificate at his home in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. Robert Young, Senior Consultant for Gerontology, Guinness World Records examined the evidence for the oldest person living (male).

Previous Guinness World Records of oldest person living

•Romania’s Dumitru Comănescu, born on November 21, 1908, held the previous oldest living man Guinness World Records at the age of 111 years 219 days. He passed away on June 27, 2020, less than a month after receiving the world record. Following his passing away, the record went to Emilio.

•Jeanne Calment (France), a French woman who died at 122 has been the oldest person who’s ever lived.

•Jiroemon Kimura (Japan) was the oldest man ever who passed away at 116 years and 54 days on June 12, 2013.

•Kane Tanaka (Japan) is the oldest person living (female) whose age was confirmed at 117 years and 41 days on February 12, 2020.