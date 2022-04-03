Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Meteor Shower in Nagpur 2022: Meteor Shower or possible rocket re-entry witnessed in Maharashtra- Check all details of rare event here

Meteor Shower in Maharashtra: Astronomer Jonathan McDowell called the rare flash of light the reentry of the third stage of Chang Zheng 3B, a Chinese rocket that was launched in February 2021. 

Created On: Apr 3, 2022 15:22 IST
Rare streak of light witnessed over the skies in some parts of Maharashtra on April 2, 2022
Meteor Shower in Maharashtra: A rare event was witnessed in Nagpur and other parts of Maharashtra on Saturday night with blazing streaks of light piercing through the sky. While some are calling it a meteor shower, others are saying that it was actually a re-entry stage of a Chinese Rocket. 

In the footage captured by ANI, a thick streak of light appeared over the skies of Nagpur and several other parts of Maharashtra. People living in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh were able to see the bright streak of light and thought it to be an unusual event of a meteor shower. 

What is a Meteor Shower?

A meteor shower is a celestial event that is also referred to as shooting stars when cosmic debris called meteoroids  or rocky objects enter the Earth's atmosphere at an extremely high speed, producing a shower of light streaks.

Rare sight re-entry of Chinese rocket?

As per experts, it might not be a meteor shower but actually the reentry of a rocket. If you look closely at the footage captured by ANI also, you can see faint traces of a rocket. 

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell called it a reentry of the third stage of Chang Zheng 3B, a Chinese rocket that was launched in February 2021. The rocket was expected to reenter around the same time. 

In fact, unusual debris was found in Ladbori village in Chandrapur's Sindevahi. A 3-meter metal ring was discovered by the villagers and the ring was hot & seemed like it has fallen from sky. A spherical object was found in another village as well, as per Sindewahi Tehsildar Ganesh Jagdale. 

