MiG 27 to fly one last time today, Know more about IAF’s Kargil star

MiG-27 fighter jet is known as the Kargil war hero that will be decommissioned today. It was an Indian Air Force’s lethal fighter aircraft which became the main attacker during 1999 Kargil war. The last fighter aircraft of the squadron will take a flight from Jodhpur airbase.

The squadron will be number plated on 31 March 2020 which means it will no more in the service. The MiG-27's squadron in Jodhpur is the last batch of aircraft. However, this squadron was known as one of the IAF’s best team.

About MiG-27 in India

• The MiG-27 has a wonderful past in the history of the Indian Air Force. The MiG-class aircraft was purchased from Soviet Russia while it was first inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1981.

• This fighter jet, which has been in service for more than 38 years, is considered the best air-to-ground attack aircraft.

• HAL manufactured a total of 165 MiG-27s based on licenses from Russia. Later, 86 of these aircraft were upgraded.

• Each aircraft can carry 4,000 kilograms of weapons while flying at a maximum speed of 1700 kilometers per hour.

• The squadron was established on 10 March 1958 at the Air Force Station Halwara by Ouragan (Toofani) aircraft.

• The squadron had numerous types of fighter jets like MiG 21 Type 77, MiG 21 Type 96, MiG 27 ML and MiG 27 Upgraded.

Features of MiG-27

• MiG-27 is a Russian fighter aircraft. It is based on the Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23 fighter jets but unlike the MiG-23 it is optimized to carry out air-to-ground attacks.

• There are some other specialties like aircraft retains stand-by (conventional) instrumentation, including altimeter, artificial horizon and airspeed indicator.

• The MiG-27 was one of the most advanced aircraft of its time as it was equipped with the French Agave or Russian Komar radar that made it anti-ship and air-to-air fighting jet.

• It can gain a maximum speed of 1,885 km/h at 8,000 meters at sea level. Its empty weight is 11,908 kg while its maximum take-off weight capacity is 20,670 kg.

