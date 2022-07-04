Ministry Advisory on Signal Jammers: Private companies cannot use, procure Jammers in India 

Ministry Advisory on Signal Jammers: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Ministry of Communications issued an advisory to general public on July 1, 2022 on the proper use of wireless jammer and booster and repeaters.

The advisory stated that the use of GPS blocker, cellular signal jammer or other signal jamming device is generally illegal, except in special cases where the permission is granted by the government of India. The advisory however, stated that the private sector organisations and private individuals cannot use or procure jammers in India.

The Ministry also stated that it is unlawful to advertise, sell, distribute, import or market signal jamming devices in any way in India, except special cases when it is permitted under the guidelines by the government.

Ministry Advisory on Signal Jammers

1. It is illegal to use GPS blocker, cellular signal jammer and other jamming devices.

2. It is unlawful for private sector organisations to use or procure jamming devices in India.

3. It is illegal to sell, advertise and distribute jammers in India except with government's permission.

4. It is also unlawful to possess, sale or use mobile signal repeater and booster by any individual or entity besides licensed Telecom Service Providers.

What are jammers? A signal jammer intentionally blocks authorised signals such as cellular communications by radiating strong radio energy of similar frequencies.

What is a mobile signal booster?

A mobile signal booster is a kind of amplifier used to improve cell phone signal reception. However, the unauthorized use of signal boosters can adversely disrupt public telecommunication services by jeopardizing quality and coverage of such services. This can not only cause inconvenience to mobile phone users but also hamper access to emergency services.

Who are allowed to use jammers in India?

Only states, UTs, Defence Forces and Central Police Organizations can use and procure jammers that too only the models approved by Government of India.

The examination conducting bodies are also allowed to install approved models of jammers from authorized vendors after prior permission from a competent authority.