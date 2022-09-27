Ministry of Rural Development launched JALDOOT app

Rural Development Ministry has developed a JALDOOT app. The app was launched by the Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, and Ministers of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Faggan Singh Kulaste on September 27, 2022, in New Delhi.

Extraction of groundwater, as also utilization of surface water sources has reached critical levels in several parts of the country, resulting in significant depletion of water levels. The action is causing agony to the community, including farmers. Therefore measurement and observation of the levels of water tables across the country have become essential.

Who participated in the JALDOOT app launch program?

Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel; Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, and Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Secretary Department of Rural Development, Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha; Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Shri Ajay Tirkey; Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Shri Sunil Kumar and senior officers from the Ministry. Representatives from all States/UTs joined the programme through Video-Conferencing.

JALDOOT app: Significance

The app is launched to capture the water level of selected wells in a village across the country. JALDOOT app will allow Gram Rojgar Sahyak to measure the water level of the well twice a year pre-monsoon and post-monsoon. Adequate number of measurement locations two or three need to be chosen as representative of the groundwater level in every village. The app will ease panchayats with robust information, that can be later used for better planning of works. The groundwater data can be utilized as a part of the Gram Panchayat Development Plan(GPDP) and Mahatma Gandhi NREGA planning exercises. These data can also be utilized for distinct kinds of research and other purposes.

What is the need for the JALDOOT app?

The country has taken several steps to the improvement of water management both in the rural and urban areas. The measurements taken for managing water include watershed development, afforestation, water body development and renovation, rainwater harvesting, and so on. However, the level of groundwater is still in a critical situation. Thus, the JALDOOT app will help in measuring and observing the water levels for better improvements.

