Mithali Raj becomes first Indian woman cricketer to score 10,000 international runs across all formats

The veteran batter of the Indian women’s cricket team Mithali Raj on March 12, 2021, became the first Indian woman cricketer to complete 10,000 international runs across all cricket formats. She has also become the second woman cricketer internationally to achieve the milestone.

Mithali Raj who leads the ODI team of India has joined Charlotte Edwards of England in the elite club. She achieved success with a boundary off Anne Bosch in the 28th over of India’s innings in the ongoing third ODI match against South Africa.

The news was shared by BCCI via Twitter in which it mentioned that Raj is the first Indian woman batter to score 10k international runs.

However, after reaching the milestone Mithali Raj departed in the next ball. She made 36 runs off 50 balls and also hit 5 boundaries in the process.

The Indian cricketer had amassed 663 runs in 10 test matches with the best score of 214, while she has 2364 and 6938 runs from 89 T20 and 20 One Day International respectively.

Achieving the milestone of 10,000:

Mithali Raj, before the game, was 35 short of reaching the 10,000 scores. She scored 663 runs in 10 test matches whereas in 89 T20s she scored 2,364 runs at an average of 37.52. Her majority of runs have come from the 50-over cricket which she played the most. Mithali has 6,974 runs in the ODIs including the 36 runs scored on March 12.

Match with South Africa:

With the win in the 2nd ODI, India has leveled the five-match series 1-1. Earlier, South Africa had won the toss and had elected to field first against India.

The Captain came to the rescue as she was involved in a 77-run stand with cricketer Punam Raut for the 3rd wicket after the team was in trouble when it was reduced to 64/2.

Other achievements of Mithali Raj:

• Mithali Raj is the highest run-scorer of the women’s international cricket and is also the only female cricketer to surpass the 6,000 run mark in ODIs.

• She is also the first player to score 7 consecutive 50s in One Day International Cricket. She has the record for most half-centuries in ODIs.

• She became the Captain of the Women’s Indian cricket team in 2005 and is also the only female cricketer to have captained the team in more than one ICC ODI World Cup Final, in 2005 and 2017.

• Mithali Raj, in 2019, became the first woman to complete 20 years in International cricket.

• She is also the recipient of several National and International awards, including the Arjuna Award in 2003 and Padma Shri in 2015.