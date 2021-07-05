Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine to be available in India by Mid-July

US drugmaker Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine will be available at select hospitals by July 15, 2021, in India. Moderna’s vaccine would be the first internationally developed and fourth vaccine in the country.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on June 29, 2021, had granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Cipla to import Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

In the recent Health Ministry briefings, the Government of India mentioned that Pfizer would soon be coming to India. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in June 2021 had informed that its COVID-19 vaccine is under the final stages of approval from the Indian government. Pfizer-BioNTech is also an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19.

What are mRNA vaccines?

• mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccines are a type of vaccines against COVID-19 that teach our cells the process of producing the spike protein that triggers an immune response inside our bodies so that when we are exposed to the actual virus, our bodies generate the same immune response to fight off the infection.

About Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

• Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine incorporates mRNA that produces the spike protein and in turn, helps our bodies learn an immune response against the COVID-19.

Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine: Safety Efficacy

• Moderna’s vaccine on April 30, 2021, was listed by WHO for emergency use.

• The European Medicines Agency also had authorized the vaccine across the European Union based on its quality, efficacy, and safety.

• The US CDC has also found the vaccine to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19 during clinical trials.

Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine: Efficacy

• WHO has found Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to be 94.1 per cent effective, starting 14 days after the first dose, at preventing COVID-19.

• The US CDC has found the vaccine to be 94.1 per cent at protecting against COVID-19.

Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine against variants

• Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine has been found effective against the Delta variant first detected in India.

• Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement said, “We remain committed to studying the emerging variants, generating data, and sharing as it becomes available. These new data are encouraging and reinforce our belief that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants.”