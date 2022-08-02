Monkeypox Cases in India 2022: Delhi reports 3rd Monkeypox Case, How to avoid Monkeypox?

Monkeypox Cases in India 2022: Delhi has reported its third Monkeypox case after another Nigerian man tested positive for the disease on August 2, 2022. Dr Suresh Kumar of LNJP Hospital stated that the patient has maculopapular and vesiculopustular rashes over the thighs, face and low-grade fever and skin lesions. He has been kept in an isolation facility.

The 35-year-old Nigerian man living in Delhi has no recent travel history. There are now a total of 8 confirmed Monkeypox cases in India, five from Kerala including one death and three in Delhi.

Another Nigerian man living in Delhi tests positive for #monkeypox. This is the 3rd monkeypox case in Delhi: Official Sources pic.twitter.com/COmfH3QUHX — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

Kerala reported its fifth Monkeypox case days after the death of a 22-year-old male, who had later tested positive for Monkeypox. The latest Monkeypox case in Kerala is also a UAE returnee who tested positive today. The 30-year-old had reached Kozhikode airport on July 27 from the UAE and is currently undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College in Malappuram.

Monkeypox Cases in India

Kerala- 5

Delhi - 3

Monkeypox death in India

A 22-year-old man died in Kerala on July 30 after showing monkeypox-like symptoms. His samples were sent for testing to National Institute of Virology (NIV) Alappuzha and the results returned positive. The young man had recently returned from the UAE. He had direct contact with only 10 people including family members and friends.

A total of 20 people have been quarantined in Thrissur following his death including doctors and nurses who came in his contact and are under the high-risk category. They have all been placed under self-observation.

The central government has formed a task force to monitor and provide guidance on diagnostic facilities and even monkeypox vaccination in the country. This comes after a 22-year-old died in Kerala after testing positive for monkeypox. The centre's task force will be headed by Dr. V.K. Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health).

How to prevent or avoid Monkeypox?

You can prevent monkeypox virus by following the below steps-

Avoid close or skin-to-skin contact with someone who has a rash or lesion that looks like monkeypox

Do not touch the rash or even the scabs of a person infected with monkeypox

Avoid any kind of physical contact including kissing or hugging with someone with monkeypox-like symptoms

Avoid sexual contact with someone with monkeypox-like symptoms

Avoid contact with personal material of the person infected with monkeypox such as bedding, towel or clothes

Do not share food, utensils or cups with person infected with monkeypox

Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer before eating or touching your face or eyes.

Monkeypox Symptoms

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease that spreads only through extremely close contact. Following are the some of the common monkeypox symptoms-

-Fever

-Muscle Ache

-Swollen Lymph Nodes

-Chills

-Rash on face, eyes, arms, legs or intimate parts

-Skin Lesions

