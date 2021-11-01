Morning Current Affairs: 1 November 2021

Health Minister to chair review meeting on dengue situation in Delhi today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to chair a meeting with the Delhi government today to review the dengue situation in the national capital. He will discuss ways on how the Centre can assist the state government in curbing the surge in cases. This comes amid a surge in dengue cases in the national capital.

Delhi schools reopen for all classes with 50 percent capacity from today

All Delgi schools will reopen today for all classes with 50 percent capacity, as per Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's announcement on October 28, 2021. The schools will have to ensure that the classes take place in hybrid mode.

The Delhi Deputy CM informed that no parent will be forced to send their children to school. Online classes will continue for children who will attend the classes from home.

PM Modi to take part in COP26, meet UK PM today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26) on climate change in Glasgow today, November 1, 2021.

The Prime Minister is currently on a two-day visit to the United Kingdom to participate in COP-26. He is also scheduled to meet the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the climate conference and discuss bilateral ties.

The high-level segment of COP-26, titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS), will be held on November 1-2, 2021 under UK's Presidency in partnership with Italy and will see participation from Heads of State/Government of more than 120 countries.

Delhi's air quality slips to 'very poor' category

Delhi overall air quality slipped to the 'very poor' category on November 1, 2021. The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) of 302.

The air quality is however predicted to "improve to the upper end of poor" due to the expected change in wind direction to westerly/south-westerly reducing transport of emissions from stubble burning.

Shipping Minister visits IAC Vikrant during its sea trials

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) ‘Vikrant’ during its ongoing sea trials in Kochi, Kerala.

The ship sailed for its second Sea Trials on October 24, 2021. Vikrant is an example of India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, said the Minister while praising the great work done by Indian Navy.

G20 Rome Leaders' Declaration: G20 leaders adopt Rome Declaration at G20 Summit

The leaders of all G20 nations adopted the'Rome Declaration' at the G20 Summit, informed India’s Sherpa to G20 Summit & Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

He said that the declaration gives a very strong message under health section where the leaders agreed that COVID immunization is a global public good. All leaders agreed that they should all move quickly towards mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines, especially those that have received the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by WHO.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing digital financial inclusion of the vulnerable sections of the society including MSMEs and reiterated their commitment to strengthening long-term financial resilience & supporting inclusive growth and developing local currency capital markets.

The leaders also held discussions on agriculture and livelihoods of small & marginal farmers and agreed that improving their livelihoods is an important global effort that they will have to put in. The discussions also included energy and climate change issues at their centre stage with India and many other developing countries pushing for safeguarding the interest of the developing world.

New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets

New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets in their T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage match on October 31, 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. India, while batting first, had put a score of 110/7 in 20 overs with Ravindra Jadeja remaining unbeaten at 26. New Zealand had won the toss and opt to bowl first against India.

Uttarakhand CM announces ex-gratia worth Rs 50,000 for kin of Chakrata accident victims

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident in Chakrata on October 31, 2021. The Chief Minister also announced an amount worth Rs 25,000 each for those who were injured during the accident. At least 13 people died and two were rescued after a vehicle weant down a gorge at Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata, Dehradun district yesterday.