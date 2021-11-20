Morning Current Affairs: 20 November 2021

Punjab CM announces memorial in name of farmer’s agitation in the state

The Chief Minister of Punjab, after PM Modi announced repealing three farm laws, announced that a memorial will be set up in name of all farmers from the state who lost their lives during the farmers’ agitation.

India defeats New Zealand by 7 wickets

India crushed New Zealand by 7 wickets to seal the series. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma helped India chase down the target to register a comprehensive 7 wickets victory against New Zealand. With the win, India has clinched the three-match series 2-0 with a game in their hand.

USD 150 million loan for Chennai Metropolitan Area Project

AIIB has given its approval for a USD 150 million loans to the Indian Government for the implementation of the Sustainable Urban Services Program for the Chennai Metropolitan Area. The bank has also approved another 27 projects worth 5 billion USD in the pipeline for India.

Arjun Sahayak Project inaugurated in UP

PM Modi has inaugurated the Arjun Sahayak Project in the Mahoba district of the state. The Prime Minister also inspected the models of various development projects that are to be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present with the PM.

Kerala’s school adopts gender-neutral uniform for students

State Government’s lower primary school at Ernakulam district has shown the way of gender neutrality as the school introduced a common uniform to all its students. The gender-neutral uniform policy was introduced in the school back in 2018. It requires the students to wear shirts and three-fourths trousers.

US VP Kamala Harris becomes first woman to get Presidential powers in the US

The President of the United States Joe Biden briefly transferred the power to VP Kamala Harris on November 19, 2021, to undergo a routine colonoscopy before resuming its duties. Biden later resumed his duties after speaking with Kamala Harris and the White House Chief.

Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi to get Indian film Personality Award at IFFI

The Indian Film Personality Award 2021 at IFFI will be given to Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi. They will be honoured for their contributions to the field of Indian Cinema which is spread across decades as well as their work across generations.

PM Modi hands over HAL’s Light Combat Helicopter to IAF

Prime Minister Modi formally handed over the HAL’s Light Combat helicopter to the Indian Air Force. The helicopter has been indigenously developed by the Indian start-ups to the Indian Army.

United States authorizes booster dose of COVID vaccine to all adults

The United States has extended the authorization of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccine booster doses for all adults aged 18 years and older. The booster doses, earlier, were allowed for the people who are aged above 65 or those who are at high risk of severe diseases.