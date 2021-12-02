Morning Current Affairs: 2 December 2021

Home Minister to lay foundation stone of Maa Shakumbhari Vishwavidyalaya in Saharanpur

Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Maa Shakumbhari Vishwavidyalaya around 1 pm on December 2, 2021 in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The news comes just months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022.

World Athletics has awarded sprinter Anju Bobby George as 'Woman of the Year' for her efforts in advancing the sport in India. She has also inspired more women in the country to follow in her footsteps.

Anju Bobby George is a former international long jump star, who is still actively involved in the sport. She had opened a training academy for young girls in 2016. The academy has already helped produce a world U20 medallist. She also mentors schoolgirls for future leadership positions within the sport.

Afghanistan's nominal GDP likely to contract by 20 percent within 1 year

Afghanistan's nominal GDP is likely to contract by 20 per cent within just one year, as per United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on December 1, 2021. The nation's GDP is expected to contract from USD 20 billion in 2020 to USD 16 billion. The decline may reach 30 per cent in the following years if urgent correct measures are not taken, according to a new socio-economic report. The nation's annual per capita income has already declined from USD 650 in 2012 to USD 500 in 2020.

WHO Chief confirms presence of Omicron variant in 23 countries

The new Omicron Covid variant has been detected in 23 countries, informed World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on December 1, 2021. WHO Chief said that the emergence of the Omicron variant has captured global attention and at least 23 countries from five of six WHO regions have reported cases of Omicron. He said that they expect the number to grow. The United States has reported its first case of the 'Omicron' variant of COVID-19. The case was detected in the US state of California.

India, Russia to sign deal on AK-203 rifles during Putin's visit

India and Russia are scheduled to sign a deal on supplying 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles on December 6, 2021, during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India. The deal would provide a major boost to India and Russia military ties. All the necessary approvals have already been accorded to the deal including a final go-ahead from the Cabinet Committee on Security.

Lok Sabha passes Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020

The Lok Sabha passed the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 with a voice vote on December 1, 2021. The bill seeks to establish a national board and state boards for the regulation and supervision of ART clinics and ART banks to ensure safe and ethical practice of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) services. The bill was brought after due consultations to regulate the assisted reproductive technology services in order to protect the affected women and children from exploitation.

WTA suspends all tournaments in China

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has announced suspension of all tournaments in China after concern over Chinese Tennis player Peng Shuai's safety. The WTA has been involved in a tussle with the Chinese government over the player's well-being in the last few weeks after she had posted a sexual assault allegation against a top Chinese government official on November 2nd.