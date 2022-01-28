Morning Current Affairs: 28 January 2022

Parliament launches Digital Sansad A

Parliament has launched Digital Sansad App to make its live proceedings accessible to citizens of the country. Now, people can watch parliamentary proceedings and other initiatives taken by clicking a button on the phone. The app will also allow citizens to check what their members of Parliament are doing. The app will contain members' speeches and participation in all proceedings.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present 2nd paperless budget on February 1st

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the second paperless budget on February 1, 2022. This time again, there will be no customary halwa ceremony due to the COVID situation, keeping in mind the health and safety concerns of all people. The Union Budget was delivered in paperless form for the first time last year.

LS Speaker Om Birla calls all-party meeting on January 30th

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called an all-party meeting on January 30, 2022 ahead of the Budget 2022-23 presentation. The customary meeting will be attended by the floor leaders of various political parties to discuss the smooth functioning of the parliament session under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha speaker.

India, five Central Asian nations establish joint working group on Afghanistan

India and five Central Asian nations discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan on January 27, 2022 and decided to set up a joint working group on Afghanistan. This was decided during the first India-Central Asia Summit that was hosted by PM Narendra Modi in a virtual format. The leaders of all five central Asian nations- Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic attended the meeting.

Union Health Minister to hold Covid review meeting with southern states today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to chair a virtual meeting today with the health ministers of southern states and union territories to review the COVID situation and the response measures being taken concerning the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. The health ministers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep will attend the meeting.