Morning Current Affairs: 3 December 2021

Delhi plans to stop entry of non-vaccinated people in public places from December 15

The Delhi government is mulling over stopping the entry of bnon-vaccinated people in public places of Delhi from December 15, as per sources. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority in a meeting on November 29, 2021, it was proposed to stop the entry of those without vaccination in public places of Delhi. The decision on the same has however been postponed till the next DDMA meeting.

Omicron milder than Delta variant at primary level: South African doctor

Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor, who chairs the South African Medical Association informed that the patients she has examined so far have been exhibiting "milder" symptoms than those affected by the more prevalent Delta variant. She informed that some of the common symptoms of those infected with the Omicron COVID variant include fatigue. body ache and pain and some even developed severe headaches and tiredness. None of them however mentioned loss of smell or taste.

Karnataka CM to chair high-level meet on Omicron variant today

After the detection of two Omicron cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that detailed SOPs and guidelines will be rolled out soon after a meeting with experts and senior officials. The CM informed that he is getting all details from the lab. He said that the state government has an elaborate plan and new SOPs have to be formed. A 46-year-old male and a 66-year-old male were found to be infected with the new COVID variant.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test toss delayed

The toss of the second test between India vs New Zealand has been delayed due to wet outfield at the Wankhede Stadium. The match is supposed to be held today. Virat Kohli will be leading Team India in the second test. The Indian squad includes skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

India, EU to enhance clean energy and climate partnership

India and the European Union have agreed to work together on a detailed programme until 2023 to implement the 2016 EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership. The main focus is to increase technical cooperation between the two countries in energy efficiency, renewable energy and also in cooperation within the International Solar Alliance and green hydrogen.

US reports 5 more cases of Omicron, tightens COVID-19 measures

The United States has reported five more cases of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, taking its cumulative tally to eight. The five new cases have been confirmed in New York State. US President Joe Biden announced new guidelines for international travelers, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, after the detection of the new variant. All inbound travelers coming to the US will have to get tested for COVID-19 within a day before their flight regardless of their vaccination status, rather than three days before travel mandate. Biden said that we are going to fight this variant with science and speed and not chaos and confusion.