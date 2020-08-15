MS Dhoni retires from international cricket: Know Dhoni's full batting, wicketkeeping stats, records, awards

MS Dhoni retirement: Former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni announcement his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. The 39-year-old World Cup-winning captain made the announcement through his social media account.

Dhoni announced his retirement through a post on Instagram, which read "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

Shortly after Dhoni's announcement, his former teammate Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from International cricket. Raina posted a group picture on Instagram with a caption that read, "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!"

MS Dhoni retirement: Shock or predicted?

Popularly known as Captain cool, MS Dhoni was perhaps one of the greatest finishers that ODI cricketer has ever seen. He was last seen sporting the Indian national team's jersey during India's 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. Since the beginning of the tournament rumours of his retirement had been doing rounds. The rumours were further fueled when Dhoni chose to take a break from cricket after the World Cup.

In September 2019, a cryptic tweet by skipper Virat Kohli had yet again spiraled Dhoni's retirement rumours. However, Dhoni himself had given off no such indication. Upon asked about it, he said “I don't know when I will retire.”

Will Team India be the same without MS Dhoni?

MS Dhoni has always been an integral part of the Indian cricket team, adding value in all his roles whether it was as a finisher earlier or wicketkeeper or Captain of the Indian national cricket team. Even after his stepped down from the captain's post, Dhoni remained a significant part of the team by keeping the wickets and holding the middle order steady. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was often seen consulting Dhoni before taking key decisions on the field

MS Dhoni- The wicketkeeper

MS Dhoni was one of the world’s best wicket-takers. His ability behind the stumps was almost unmatchable as he was known for his lightning quick reflexes. He rarely missed a stumping chance or a catch.

MS Dhoni full batting, wicket-keeping stats and batting average:

Format No. of Matches Innings NO Runs/ HS Average 100/50 4s/6s St Tests 90 144 16 4876/224 38.09 6/33 544/78 38 ODIs 349 296 84 10723/183* 50.58 10/72 825/228 123 T20Is 98 85 42 1617/56 37.60 0/2 116/52 34 T20s 317 283 117 6621/84* 39.88 0/27 451/295 83 First-class 131 210 19 7038/224 36.84 9/47 57

MS Dhoni Awards Award Year

National Honours Padma Bhushan 2018 Padma Shri 2009 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna 2007−08 Sporting Honours ICC ODI Player of the Year 2008, 2009 ICC World ODI XI 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 (captain in 2009, 2011-2014) ICC World Test X 2009, 2010, 2013 Castrol Indian Cricketer of the Year 2011

Background

MS Dhoni had come under a lot of criticism for his slow batting approach during the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup. Dhoni was slammed by critics for his inability to convert ones and twos into boundaries. They raised questions on his ability to make big hits, which he was popularly known for earlier. This had fueled the retirement rumours.