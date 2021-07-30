NABARD sanctions Rs. 446 crores for drinking water projects in districts of Punjab

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) informed on July 29, 2021, that it has sanctioned Rs. 445.89 crores for the drinking water projects in Fazilka, Ferozepur, Rupnagar, and Hoshiarpur districts of Punjab.

The funds by the bank have been sanctioned under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RDIF).

Punjab is leveraging the Union Government’s assistance available under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ with support under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund for the benefits of the larger population of the state.

Significance of drinking water projects:

The drinking projects in the districts of Punjab are significant as the villages in Fazilka and Ferozepur face issues of high turbidity. On the other hand, the villages in Hoshiarpur and Rupnagar face the challenge of seasonal water shortage every year.

Drinking water projects in Punjab:

According to the Chief General Manager of NABARD, Rajiv Siwach, the drinking water projects in the state envisaged providing 70 litres per capita per day potable drinking water at the consumer-end through the functional household tap connections. They will cover a rural population of 10.39 lakhs in 700 villages of Punjab.

About NABARD:

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development is a regulatory body that is for an overall regulation and the licensing of the regional rural banks and the apex cooperative banks in India. The bank comes under the jurisdiction of the Finance Minister, Government of India.

Role-

The National Bank has been entrusted with matters that concern planning, policy, operations in the field of credit for agriculture, and other economic activities in the rural areas of the country. The bank has been active in developing and implementing financial inclusion.