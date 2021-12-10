NASA launches X Ray observatory to unlock secrets of black hole and other mysterious objects

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on December 9, 2021, launched a new X-Ray mission that aims at unlocking the secrets of the black hole and other extreme cosmic objects. NASA’s new X-ray space observatory is one of its kind and is called the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer or IXPE.

The mission to launch NASA’s X-Ray observatory lifted off at 1.00 am EST aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The ambitious mission is a collaboration between NASA and the Italian Space Agency. While announcing the launch on social media, the US Space Agency said that the new quest will unlock the secrets of some of the most energetic objects, from black holes to neutron stars.

Significance

The first space X-ray observatory of its kind, IXPE has been built to study some of the most energetic objects in the universe- powerful particle jets spewing from feeding black holes, the remnants of exploded stars, and much more.

The launch of IXPE has also marked a bold and unique step forward for the X-ray astronomy. It will also inform the researchers and scientists more about the precise nature of Cosmic X-ray sources that can be learned by studying their brightness and color spectrum alone.

About NASA’s X-Ray observatory- IXPE

IXPE or Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer is not as big or strong as the Chandra x-ray observatory- NASA’s flagship X-ray telescope. However, as IXPE lacks in imaging power, it can make up by seeing an aspect of cosmic X-ray sources that have gone largely unexplored until now- Polarisation.

IXPE will also be the US Space Agency’s first mission to explore the polarization signatures of a variety of X-ray sources.

NASA’s IXPE includes three identical space telescopes with sensitive detectors that are capable of measuring the polarization of cosmic X-rays. Each telescope has a set of nested, cylinder-shaped mirrors that will collect X-rays and will feed them to a detector that captures a picture of incoming x rays and measures both the direction and amount of polarization.

How IXPE will help scientists in unlocking secrets of mysterious objects in space?

Scientists, by analyzing the polarized X-rays with IXPE, will be able to learn more about the structure and behavior of celestial objects, surrounding environments as well as how the physics of X-rays come to be.

The result will also allow the scientists in answering the fundamental questions about extremely complex environments in space where the electric, gravitational and magnetic fields are at their limits.