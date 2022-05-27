National Achievement Survey 2021: Education Ministry releases National Achievement Survey Report

NASNational Achievement Survey 2021: The report of the National Achievement Survey (NAS) for the 2021 edition was released by the Ministry of Education on May 25, 2022. The National Achievement Survey 2021 was conducted on November 12, 2021, to assess over 34 lakh students in 1.18 lakh schools at 720 districts across 36 States and Union Territories.

National Achievement Survey by the Ministry of Education assesses the health of the school education system in the country by conducting a comprehensive evaluation survey of the student’s learning competencies at Class 3,5,8 and 10 with a cycle period of 3 years. NAS survey reflects an overall assessment of the country’s school education system. The last National Achievement Survey was held in 2017.

#NAS2021: One of the largest surveys in the world, the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 was conducted on 12.11.2021 across the country, to identify the learning gaps & to take remedial measures. The report on this survey is available on https://t.co/s03BkJ7hl4. pic.twitter.com/C2I4teSgu8 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) May 25, 2022

National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021

1. The National Achievement Survey 2021 covered both the State and Central government schools, government-aided schools, and private schools across India.

2. NAS 2021 survey as conducted in 22 languages, Mathematics and EVS for Class 3 and 5; Language Mathematics, Science and Social Science for Class 8 and Language, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and English for Class 10.

3. The nationwide NAS 2021 survey was administered by CBSE on one single day at the same time.

4. National Achievement Survey was managed through the technology platform designed and developed by the National Informatics Center (NIC).

Why National Achievement Survey 2021 was conducted?

The objective of NAS 2021 is to evaluate Children’s progress and learning competencies as an indicator of the efficiency of the country’s education system, so that appropriate steps can be taken for the remedial actions at different levels.

NAS 2021 helps to unravel the gaps in learning and also supports state/UT governments in developing the long-term, mid-term and short-term interventions to improve the learning levels.

National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 Report

The National Achievement Survey 2021 Report is based on the performance in all the subjects through disaggregation by gender (male, female), Management of Schools (Government, Government aided and Private unaided), Area (Rural and Urban), and Social Groups (Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), Other Backward Communities (OBC) and General.

How National Achievement Survey 2021 was conducted?

To capture the student attainment of learning outcomes at the end of classes 3,5,8, and 10 for the National Achievement Survey, an OMR-based achievement test comprising of MCQs was conducted.

The test assessed the competencies and skills achieved by the students at different levels of school education through meticulously developed and field-tested items.