National Dengue Day 2022: Why Government has made it essential to notify dengue cases in India?

National Dengue Day 2022 theme: National Dengue Day is observed in India every year on May 16 to create awareness about Dengue as well as to intensify the preventive measures and preparedness for the control of viral disease before the transmission season starts in India. Dengue Day 2022 is also significant in making people aware about the facts of the viral disease which is caused by the Dengue virus (DENV, 1-4 serotypes).

National Dengue Day 2022 in India is an initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that has been working towards the prevention and control of viral fever in various states in the country. Maximum number of dengue cases in 2017 were reported from Tamil Nadu followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, West Bengal and other states.

On National Dengue Day 2022, learn more about dengue and why the Indian Government has made it essential to notify the cases.

Dengue Day 2022

Dengue Day is observed in India every year on May 16 to spread awareness about the vector-borne disease and its preventive methods. Dengue fever has continued to be a worldwide and regional danger which further imposes public health burden on all the communities despite the advancement in medical and scientific field.

National Dengue Day 2022: What are the symptoms of the vector-borne disease?

Dengue fever starts with a sudden onset of fever which is followed by severe headache, muscle, and joint pain, pain behind the eyes, and rash. Dengue haemorrhagic fever has an acute onset of fever followed by vomiting, bleeding, and abdominal pain.

Dengue Day 2022: What precautions can be taken?

To prevent dengue, water from the coolers as well as from other containers should be removed at least once a week. If a person is infected with dengue, they should be prevented from mosquito bites. It will prevent further spread of dengue to other people.

It must be noted that there are no specific antiviral medicines for dengue and only the early clinical diagnosis by physician and proper clinical management can lower the fatality rate.

National Dengue Day: Why Government has made it essential to notify dengue cases?

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made the notification of dengue cases essential to control the disease during the transmission season. All the government health institutions and private hospitals are required to inform the office of district health authority of the concerned district to notify the suspected dengue cases that are reported at the health institution every week or daily during the transmission season.

National Dengue Day 2022: 5 Facts about Dengue

1. Dengue is a viral disease which is caused by Dengue Virus (DENV, 1-4 serotypes)

2. Dengue is transmitted by the bite of Aedes aegypti mosquito infected with any one of the four dengue viruses.

3. The infected person develops the symptoms in 3-14 days after the infective bite.

4. Aedes aegypti mosquito bites only during daylight hours.

5. Patients who are already infected with the dengue virus can transmit the infection to other via Aedes mosquitoes during 4-5 days of onset of symptoms.