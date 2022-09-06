National Games 2022: Anthem and Mascot unveiled for 36th National Games, Get Details Here

National Games 2022: Union Home Minister Amit Shan unveiled the Mascot and Anthem for the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. As per the details shared, the National Games Mascot is named ‘Savaj’ which means cub in Gujarati.Along similar lines, the Anthem centred around the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ was also launched on Sunday. The Sporting Extravaganza is scheduled to be held from 29th Sept to 12th October across 6 cities in Gujarat. Events as part of the 36th National Games will be held at Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar.

Union Home Minister @AmitShah launches the mascot and the anthem for the 36th National Games at Trans Stadia in Ahmedabad.



The mascot is named Savaj which means cub in Gujarati. The theme of the anthem is #EkBharatShreshthaBharat. pic.twitter.com/wdXAE0pO31 — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) September 4, 2022

The event for the launch of the National Games 2022 Anthem and its Mascot was held on 4th Sept at the EKA Arena, TransStadia here in Ahmedabad. At the launch event, he was joined by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. Speaking at the occasion, Home Minister also announced that the world’s biggest sports city will also be developed in Gujarat. Along with the mascot and anthem, the event also saw the launch of official website and mobile app for the National Games 2022

Saavaj- National Games Mascot

Saavaj is a Gujarati Word which is used to refer to a Lion or a Lion Cub. Saavaj has been aptly chosen as the mascot for the 36th National Games which are to be hosted in Gujarat. Saavaj - the lion cub, represents India’s cultural heritage while also exemplifying the country’s rapid growth journey to become a global leader in sports as well as other aspects.

National Games Anthem Theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’

The anthem chosen for the 36th National Games is centred around the concept of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. Sung by popular singer Sukhwinder Singh, the theme personifies the spirit of Judega India, Jitega India. The lyrics of the National Games 2022 will inspire the youth of the country to achieve greatness for self and the country. The theme also calls upon youngsters to continue their struggle for greatness despite all odds. The theme song captures the journey of an athlete from struggle to triumph, despite adversity.