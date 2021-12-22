National Mathematics Day 2021: Know Theme, Interesting Facts about Srinivasa Ramanujan

National Mathematics Day 2021: India observes National Mathematics Day every year on December 22 to celebrate the life and work of Srinivasa Ramanujan, a great mathematician who was born on this day in 1887. The National Mathematics Day in India was announced in 2012 by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan.

National Mathematics Day 2021 provides us an opportunity to admire the work of Srinivasa Ramanujan who even though had no formal training in pure mathematics, but his substantial contributions to the field of maths are still acknowledged. It also includes providing solutions to the problems that were then considered unsolvable. On National Mathematics Day 2021, read more about the Indian Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan and some of the interesting facts that make him one of the brilliant mathematicians that the world has ever seen.

Remembering "the man who knew infinity", one of the most renowned mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan, on his birth anniversary.



A natural genius and an inspiration for mathematicians across the world, he is remembered for his vast contributions in the field of number theory. pic.twitter.com/gAAObIfPNa — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 22, 2021

National Mathematics Day 2021 Date

The National Mathematics Day in India is observed annually on December 22 to mark the birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan and to celebrate his work in pure mathematics.

Who was Srinivasa Ramanujan?

Srinivasa Ramanujan was born on December 22, 1887, in a Tamil Brahmin family in the city of Erode (now in Tamil Nadu). A highly respected mathematician, he was known as ‘The Man who knew infinity’ because of his infinite love and passion as well as contributions made to Mathematics.

Ramanujan, a mathematical genius, was able to solve algebra and trigonometric problems that his fellow mates found difficult to crack. At the age of 17, he won a scholarship to study at Kumbakonam’s Government Arts College, however, Srinivasa Ramanujan failed in some of the subjects because of his focus only on Mathematics and lost the scholarship.

While tutoring the students and also contributing to the journal of Indian Mathematical Society, the math wizard continued his work.

At the age of 26, he was invited to Cambridge University for his statements on the 120 mathematics theorems on the continued fractions, infinite series, number theory, and improper integrals.

Srinivasa Ramanujan, having compiled more than 3,000 mathematical equations and results, the math wizard returned to the country in 1919 and passed away due to Tuberculosis in 1920.

Srinivasa Ramanujan: First Indian to be elected as a fellow at Trinity College

Srinivasa Ramanujan earned respect with his continued contributions to the field. He also went on to become the first Indian to be elected a fellow at Trinity College, Cambridge University.

National Mathematics Day 2021 Significance

National Mathematics Day is observed in India to honour the mathematical assertions made by Srinivasa Ramanujan in the field. His work and research opened new arenas of mathematical research.

The Royal Society in 2019 also remembered the contributions made by Srinivasa Ramanujan by tweeting a special message for him. The path-breaking work done by Ramanujan will also remain an inspiration for future generations in the field of Maths.