National Road Safety Month inaugurated by Defence Minister

The National Road Safety Month was inaugurated today by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at an inaugural function in New Delhi. NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant and Minister of State for Road Transport Gen VK Singh were also present on the occasion.

The National Road Safety Month will be observed to spread awareness regarding road safety and reduce road accidents in India.

While inaugurating the initiative, the Defence Minister said that an accident does not only damage a person or family but also affects the economy of the entire country. He continued by saying creating awareness among people does not become our responsibility only for a month, but this process should continue.

He added saying that more than one and a half lakh people lost their lives in the country due to Corona, whereas even today more people are being killed in Road Accidents.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the government aims to bring down road accidents and its related deaths down by 50 per cent before 2025. He said, "If we wait till 2030, 6-7 Lakhs more people will die. "

He further said that "we have achieved the target of constructing 30 kilometres of road per day and by the end of March.... we will achieve the target of constructing 40 kilometres of road per day."

National Road Safety Month The activities planned during the Month include the launch of a film on Road safety, conferral of Road Safety awards and flagging off of a National Championship Safe Speed Challenge from Wagah border to Kanyakumari. The awareness-raising activities will involve participation by the state governments, PSUs and insurance companies through walkathons, seminars and poster-making competitions.

Background

Road safety is a major public health concern in India and a leading cause of death, injury, disabilities and hospitalisation in India.

As per a recent report, around 400 people die every day in India due to road accidents. India tops in the number of road accident deaths across the 195 countries.