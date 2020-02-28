National Science Day 2020: All You Need to Know

National Science Day 2020: This day is celebrated every year on February 28 in the country to celebrate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’. India’s great scientist CV Raman invented the ‘Raman Effect’ on this day and won Nobel Prize for the same.

The great physicist Sir Chandrashekhar Venkat Raman made an important discovery in the serious subject of physics on February 28, 1928. Now, the Government of India felicitates scientists every year on this day who contributed to the field of science.

Theme of National Science Day 2020

This year, the theme for National Science Day 2020 is "Women in Science", which aims to appreciate the contribution of women in the field of science. National Science Day will be celebrated on February 28 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind will give prizes to women scientists who have made unprecedented contributions in the field of science on this day.

Why on February 28?

Dr. CV Raman officially declared on February 28, 1928, that he has invented the ‘Raman Effect.’ He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 for this important discovery. The National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) proposed the central government that National Science Day should be celebrated on February 28 every year to mark this discovery. After that, the Government of India accepted that proposal and the first National Science Day was celebrated on February 28, 1987.

What is Raman Effect?

The Raman Effect states that when a wave of light comes out of a liquid, some part of this light wave is scattered in a direction that is different from the direction of the incoming light wave. His research shows why the color of seawater looks blue. Raman Effect is about the flexible distribution of photon particles.

Objectives of National Science Day

The basic purpose of this day is to inspire students to new experiments, attract them to science, and make them aware of science and scientific achievements. Several programs are organized on this day related to scientific activities.

About CV Raman

• Dr. CV Raman was born on November 07, 1888 in the then Madras Presidency (Tamil Nadu) in British India. His father was a professor of mathematics and physics.

• CV Raman completed his BA from the Presidency College in Madras and completed his MA in Physics from the same college.

• CV Raman got a government job and tried for a career in the science field. He participated in various scientific competitions and the Finance Department of the Government of India selected him for a scholarship.

• He continued to research the laboratories of the Indian Association for Cultivation of Science and the University of Calcutta.

• He researched the spectrum nature of steel, fundamental issues of steel dynamics, the structure, and properties of diamonds and the optical behavior of many pigmented materials. He was the first to discover the harmonic nature of the tabla and mridangam.

• The Government of India honoured him with the highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna in 1954.