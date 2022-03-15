National Vaccination Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, Significance and facts about Vaccination Day in India

National Vaccination Day 2022 India: National Vaccination Day is observed every year on March 16 to convey the significance of vaccination as well as its role in public health. National Vaccination Day 2022 creates awareness and sends the message that how vaccination or immunization is the most effective way of preventing highly infectious diseases.

National Vaccination Day 2022 is also of a certain significance amid the COVID-19 pandemic against which vaccine has come out to be the only solution of preventing the deadly disease.

National Vaccination Day 2022 or National Immunization Day also marks India’s victory against Polio disease. Notably, the impact of vaccination is not only limited to improving health or life expectancy, it also has a social or economic impact at the community and the National level.

Learn more about National Vaccination Day 2022 from below. Read about the history, theme, date, and why Vaccination Day in India is celebrated.

National Vaccination Day 2022 Date

National Vaccination Day is observed in India on March 16 to highlight the significance of vaccination against life-threatening diseases.

National Vaccination Day 2022 Theme

The theme of National Vaccination Day 2022 is ‘Vaccines Work for all’. National Vaccination Day 2022 theme highlights how vaccines work for all and save lives all around the world.

National Vaccination Day 2022: History

National Vaccination Day is observed every year on March 16 as it was the first time on this day that the first dose of Oral Polio vaccine was given in India back in 1995. National Vaccination Day or National Immunization Day celebrates the Government of India’s Pulse Polio Program which was a remarkable initiative to eradicate polio from India.

According to the program, two drops of Polio vaccine were provided to the children from the age of 0 to 5. The Pulse Polio Program in India became a huge success as in 2014, the World Health Organisation announced India to be a ‘Polio Free Country’.

Reportedly, the last case of polio in India was reported in 2011 in West Bengal. Following the success of the Polio Program, India began its work on vaccination against severe diseases such as TB, mumps, tetanus, and much more.

National Vaccination Day 2022: Why Vaccination Day is celebrated in India?

Vaccines, over the last few decades, have become an important tool to fight life-threatening diseases all over the world. National Vaccination Day 2022 acknowledges and highlights the role of vaccines and how in today’s world, the role played by them cannot be overlooked.

According to the report by the World Health Organisation, vaccines save almost 2 to 3 million people every year and since the COVID-19 pandemic has been prevailing all over the world, the Government of India is taking every necessary step to vaccinate every citizen of India against the disease.

National Vaccination Day 2022 initiates a talk regarding the significance of vaccines and why people must get themselves, their family members and children vaccinated for the protection against certain diseases.

National Vaccination Day 2022: Facts about Vaccination Day in India

1. In 2014, Mission Indradhanush was launched under the Universal Immunization Program to better the health of mothers and children who are deprived of vaccination.

2. Mission Indradhanush by the Government of India aims at achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of ending preventable child deaths by 2030.

3. The world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched in India with an aim of vaccinating the entire population against the COVID-19 pandemic.