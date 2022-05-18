India's first Indigenously Developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile Test Fired by DRDO- Know Key Features

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted maiden testfiring of the indigenously developed Naval Anti-ship missile on May 18, 2022. The missile was launched aboard Seaking 42B Naval Helicopter from Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Balasore in Odisha.

The missile test was successful as it met all its objectives. This is the first indigenously-made air-launched Anti-ship missile system for the Indian Navy.

Its successful test marks an important step towards achieving self-reliance in niche missile technology and reaffirms the Indian Navy’s commitment to indigenisation.The flight test was witnessed by senior officers of the Indian Navy and DRDO.

#WATCH Naval anti-ship missile developed by DRDO being test-fired off the Odisha coast



(Source: DRDO) pic.twitter.com/WHTITzsX9Q — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

Also Read: INS Surat, INS Udaygiri: Know 5 Key Facts about Indian Navy's two new Warships

Naval Anti-ship missile: Know 5 Important Things

The naval anti-ship missile followed the desired trajectory and hit the designated target with high degree of accuracy.

The successful mission validated the missile's control, guidance and mission algorithms. All of its sub-systems performed satisfactorily.

The guidance system of the missile includes state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics.

The sensors deployed across the test range and near the impact point tracked the trajectory of the missile and captured all the events, deeming it to be a successful test.

The naval anti-ship missile employed many new technologies including an indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and all the teams associated with the maiden developmental flight test. He stated that India attained a high level of capability in the indigenous design and development of missile systems.

DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy also appreciated the efforts of the project team and congratulated DRDO for successfully proving mission objectives and complimented the Indian Navy and Naval Flight Test Squadron for their support to the project. He said that the system will strengthen offensive capability of Indian Navy.

Also Read: US, China and India largest military spenders in 2021: SIPRI Report

What is an anti-ship missile? An anti-ship missile is a guided missile that is designed to target ships and large boats. Most of the anti-ship missiles are sea skimming variety, while others use a combination of inertial guidance and active radar homing. The anti ship missiles can be launched from various weapons systems including surface warships and even from the air, such as from fighter planes and helicopters.

Read More Defence News Here