Neeraj Chopra clinches gold, becomes first-ever Indian athlete to win gold at Olympic Games

Neeraj Chopra became the first-ever Indian athlete to win individual gold at the Olympic Games on August 7, 2021. He is the second Indian-ever to win an individual gold after Abhinav Bindra, who won gold in Men's 10m air rifle in shooting in 2008 Olympic Games.

Neeraj Chopra won India's first gold medal at Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.58m, finishing at the top of the table. This is a historic achievement, as it is the 22-year-old's first-ever Olympic Games.

Neeraj Chopra's gold medal has taken India's medal tally at Tokyo Olympics 2020 to seven, which is India's highest-ever medal haul at the Olympics after the 2012 London Olympic Games.

India's previous-best medal tally was six medals at the 2012 London Olympic Games, which included two silver and four bronze medals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. "

Records Broken •This is India's first-ever Olympic medal in Athletics since 1928 Olympic Games. •This is India's first-ever medal in javelin throw. •This is India's first gold medal since the 2008 Olympic Games. •It is India's second-ever gold medal in an individual event. •This is India's highest-ever medal tally at the Olympic Games. Former Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted saying, "History has been made, Milkha Singh Ji's wish is fulfilled as India wins first ever Olympic medal in Athletics! "



India's medal tally at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Athlete Medal Event Neeraj Chopra Gold Men's Javelin Throw Mirabai Chanu Silver Women's 49kg weightlifting Ravi Kumar Dahiya Silver Men's 57kg wrestling Lovlina Borgohain Bronze Women's welterweight boxing PV Sindhu Bronze Women's singles badminton Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Bajrang Punia Bronze Men's 65kg wrestling

About Neeraj Chopra

•Neeraj Chopra is a 2016 World Junior Champion, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champion.

•He beat his own national record in March 2021 with a throw of 88.07m throw. His previous best was 88.06m at the 2018 Asian Games , his first Asian Games appearance.

•He had set the world under-20 record of 86.48 m when he became the 2016 World U20 champion. He was the first-ever Indian athlete to win a World title in Track and Field at U-20.

•He had won the gold at the 2016 South Asian Games with a throw of 82.23 m, where he equaled the Indian national record.

•He had after that registered the season's best effort with a throw of 86.47 meters in men's javelin throw at 2018 Commonwealth Games and won the gold. He had joined an elite group of Indian athletes to win the gold on their CWG debut.

Awards

Neeraj Chopra is the only track and field athlete to be recommended for the country's highest sports award in the year 2018.

He was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2018 after winning gold in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.