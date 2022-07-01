Neeraj Chopra Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra bags Silver Medal, breaks his own National record with 89.94 m throw

Neeraj Chopra New Record: Tokyo Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra on June 30, 2022, gave another sterling performance as he won a Silver Medal at the prestigious Diamond League Meet in Stockholm and broke his own previous record. Neeraj Chopra in the Diamond League in Stockholm threw 89.94 meters and while doing so he broke his own National Record. Neeraj Chopra, earlier on June 14, had won the Silver Medal in the Pave Nurmi Games in Turku by throwing the Javelin 89.30 meters away. Chopra’s 89.94 meters was also the tournament’s record before it was broken by the reigning world champion Anderson Peters with 90.31 meters.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra set a new national record with a throw of 89.94m as he finished 2nd at Stockholm Diamond League



Neeraj's meet record was broken by Peters Anderson with a throw of 90.31m, as per Sports Authority of India



(Source: Chopra's Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/fLRPrtjdHE — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League

The Olympic Champion, Neeraj Chopra finished second to the World Champion Anderson Peters, however, apart from breaking his own National Record, it was the first time that Chopra had finished in the top three in a Diamond League event.

Neeraj Chopra had participated in Diamond League events before Stockholm, however, the top three places had eluded him. He had qualified for the finals twice and 7th (83.30m) in 2017 and fourth (85.87m) a year later.

Diamond League: Gold, Silver, Bronze medal winners

In his season opener at Pave Nurmi Games, Neeraj Chopra had rewritten his own National Record with 89.30 meters. At the Diamond League, it was a typical start for Neeraj Chopra. He was ahead of the eight-man field in the first two rounds, however, Peters bettered it in the third round with 90.31 meters.

Neeraj Chopra’s other throws at the Diamond League were estimated to be 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67m, and 86.84m. Peters won the Gold Medal while Julian Weber of Germany bagged the Bronze Medal after throwing 89.08 m in his fifth attempt.

Next target for Neeraj Chopra

The next target for the Tokyo Olympics Champion Neeraj Chopra will be the World Championships in Eugene in the United States of America. The event will be held between July 15 to July 24, 2022.