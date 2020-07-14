NEOWISE Comet to be visible to naked eye from today: All you need to know!

NEOWISE Comet or C/2020 F3 will be visible to the naked eye for 20 minutes every day starting from July 14, 2020. The comet will be visible for around 20 days.

The comet will be visible an hour before dawn initially and it will be visible in the evening later this month before fading away in August. The comet will be closest to Earth on July 22 at a distance of about 103 million kilometres when it will be crossing the planet's orbit.

NEOWISE Comet: Key Highlights

• The rare comet will be visible with naked eye or using binoculars for 20 minutes for the next 20 days.

• The comet will be visible in the northwest sky, which is 20 degrees from the horizon.

• As per experts, if the comet manages to stay brighter, it will also be visible in the second half of July during evening dusk.

• The comet will begin fading away when it starts entering the outer parts of the solar system in August.

When to see NEOWISE Comet?

The NEOWISE Comet will be most clearly visible across the Northern Hemisphere including India around July 22-23, when the comet will be closest to Earth. From today till mid-July, the comet will be visible one hour before dawn and in the later half of the month it will be visible after sunset.

How to watch NEOWISE Comet?

People will be able to see the comet with naked eyes or using binoculars.

Why is this event rare?

The celestial event is a rare one as the NEOWISE Comet will be visible from the Earth next time in the year 8,786, almost 6000 years later.

What is NEOWISE Comet?

NEOWISE Comet was discovered by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on March 27, 2020. The comet is reported to be 5 km wide and has a nucleus covered with sooty dark particles left over from its formation. It was formed around the same time when our solar system came into existence, about 4.6 billion years ago.