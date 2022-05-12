New Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar to take charge on May 15, replaces Sushil Chandra

Chief Election Commissioner of India 2022: Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner by the President of India. Kumar will replace Sushil Chandra and take charge of the office on May 15, 2022. Sushil Chandra has been the Chief Election Commissioner since September 1, 2020, and he demits office on May 14. The news of the appointment of a new Chief Election Commissioner was tweeted by the Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju.

The new Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is a former Finance Secretary, he retired in February 2020. The same year in August, Kumar was appointed as the Election Commissioner. The 62-years old officer has an extensive work experience across the environment & forests, the social sector, finance & banking sector, and human resources.

In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022.

My best wishes to Shri Rajiv Kumar pic.twitter.com/QnFLRLiVPm — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 12, 2022

Who is Rajiv Kumar?

1. The new Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar is a 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service Officer. Kumar has worked in various ministries at the Central and his state cadre Bihar and Jharkhand.

2. After retiring as a Finance Secretary in February 2020, Rajiv Kumar was appointed as the Chairman Public Enterprises Selection Board from April 2020 to August 2020. He was then appointed as the Election Commissioner in August, of the same year.

3. Rajiv Kumar has also worked on the earlier assignments in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Environment and Forests as well as the education department in the State Cadre.

4. Rajiv Kumar also has a keen interest in Indian Classical and devotional music and is also an avid trekker.

Who appoints the Chief Election Commissioner of India?

The appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner of India is done by the President of India. The President also appoints the Election Commissioners.

Why Rajiv Kumar's appointment is significant?

Chief Election Commissioner appointment also holds importance as several major states gear up to elect a new government, including Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The crucial Lok Sabha elections are also scheduled for 2024.