New One Rupee Currency Note: Know key features

New One Rupee Currency Note: The government is about to introduce a new one rupee currency note in the market with new security features. A recent notification of the government said that the Finance Ministry is preparing to print one rupee currency note.

The new one rupee currency note will be equipped with various watermarks. The Reserve Bank of India does not issue this note like other Indian currency notes, but the Government of India print One Rupee currency notes.

Key Features of New One Rupee Currency Note

• The size of this one rupee currency note will be rectangular 9.7 x 6.3 cms. It will be 110 microns thick while its weight will be 90 GSM (Grams per Square Meter).

• The observe side of One Rupee Currency note will contain ‘Bharat Sarkar’ at the top in Hindi while ‘Government of India’ will be written in English below.

• There will be multi-tonal watermarks with Ashoka Pillar and without Satyamev Jayate. It will have hidden ‘1’ in the center and the hidden word ‘Bharat’ vertically arranged on the right-hand side.

• It will have the symbol of grains as a sign of agricultural dominance of the country.

• The value of note would be written in 15 Indian languages. An image of the oil exploration platform ‘Sagar Samrat’ will also be there.

• The colour of this note will be pink-green from the front while many colors will be mixed at the back.

Signature on One Rupee Note

One rupee currency note is signed by the Finance Secretary while the other notes are signed by the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. The one rupee currency note for the year 2020 will be signed by Finance Secretary Atanu Chakraborty.

Printing stopped in 1926

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) website, the printing of this note was first stopped in 1926 because its printing was costlier than its value. After that, its printing was resumed in 1940 which continued till 1994. Once again, its printing was started in 2015.

