Next census to be a Digital Census, to be linked with Birth and Death register: Home Minister Amit Shah

Digital Census: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on May 9, 2022 that the next census will be an e-census and it will be "100 percent perfect". The digital census will also be linked with the birth and death register.

While speaking at a function in Amingaon in Assam, the Home Minister said the next census will be a 100 percent perfect enumeration and will provide a basis for the country's developmental planning for the next 25 years.

The census will be updated automatically after every birth and death in the country. The census process will also include modern techniques that will make it more scientific.

The Home Minister said that while e-census will have its challenges, there would also be advantages.

Digital Census Advantages

The centre will create a mobile application to facilitate the smooth collection of data for the digital census.

About 50 percent of the population will be able to feed their data themselves after downloading the mobile application on their phones. Each family will be able to use the mobile application for filing the census data.

After birth, the details of the child will be added to the census register immediately.

After the child turns 18, the name will be automatically included in the electoral roll. The name will be deleted after death.

By 2024, every birth and death will be registered, which means the digital census will be updated automatically.

A digital census will make name and address change smoother.

The e-census data will also reflect demographic changes, economic mapping, cultural, societal and linguistic changes and areas left behind in the development parameters.

Significance

Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the modernisation of the Registrar General of India will be completed by 2024 despite a slowdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

HM Amit Shah stressed that census is important from various aspects and it is even more vital for a 'population-sensitive state like Assam'. The Home Ministry will take the initiative to spread awareness regarding the digital census.