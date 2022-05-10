Pulitzer Prize 2022: Danish Siddiqui wins 2nd Pulitzer for India covid deaths pics; Check full list of winners

Pulitzer Prize 2022 winner: The winners of Pulitzer Prize 2022 in Journalism, Drama, Books, and Music were announced on May 9. Pulitzer Prize 2022 winners list included The Washington Post, Indians Adnan Abidi, Amit Dave, Irshad Matto, and the late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters in Journalism. The journalists from Ukraine were also recognized with a 2022 Pulitzer Prize special citation.

In Pulitzer Award 2022, the jurors of Journalism’s top honours also recognized the coverage of the January 6th attack attacks on the Capitol, the surfside condominium collapse in Florida, and the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Pulitzer Award 2022 has also been awarded in different categories in Books, Drama and Music.

Pulitzer Prize 2022: Danish Siddiqui wins Pulitzer for Covid’s toll in India

Danish Siddiqui, Reuters photographer was posthumously awarded a Pulitzer Award 2022 along with Amit Dave, Sana Irshad Mattoo, and Adnan Abidi for their images of COVID’s toll in India. Siddiqui was killed in 2021 while covering a clash between the Afghan Special forces and Taliban insurgents.

Pulitzer Prize 2022: Full List of Pulitzer Prize winners in Journalism, Drama, Books and Music

Pulitzer Prize in Journalism

S. No. Categories Winners 1. Public Service The Washington Post for covering the assault on Capitol on January 6, 2021. 2. Breaking News Reporting The Staff of the Miami Herald for covering the collapse of Seaside apartment towers in Florida 3. Investigative Reporting Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington, and Eli Murray of the Tampa Bay Times for exposing highly toxic hazard inside only battery recycling plant in Florida 4. Explanatory Reporting Staff of Quanta Magazine, notably Natalie Wolchover on how the Webb Space Telescope works 5. Local Reporting Cecilia Reyes of Chicago Tribune and Madison Hopkins of the Better Government Association 6. National Reporting The Staff of the New York Times 7. International Reporting The Staff of the New York Times 8. Feature Writing Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic 9. Commentary Melinda Henneberger of the Kansas City Star 10. Criticism Salamishah Tillet, contributing critic at large for The New York Times 11. Editorial Writing Lisa Falkenberg, Michael Lindenberger, Joe Holley and Luis Carrasco of The Houston Chronicle 12. Illustrated Reporting and Commentary Fahmida Azim, Anthong Del Col, Josh Adams, Walt Jockey of Insider 13. Breaking News Photography Marcus Yam of Los Angeles Times for images of US departure from Afghanistan Win McNamee, Drew Angerer, Spencer Platt, Samuel Corum and John Cherry of Getty Images for photos of attack on US Capitol 14. Feature Photography Late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters, Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, and Amit Dave for images of COVID toll in India 15. Audio Reporting Staffs of Futuro Media and PRX for ‘Suave’- an immersive profile of a man re-entering society after more than 30 years in Prison

Pulitzer Prize 2022 Special Citation

Category Winner Special Awards & Citations The Journalists of Ukraine

2022 Pulitzer Prize in Books, Drama & Music

S. No. Category Winners 1. Fiction The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family, by Joshua Green 2. Drama Fat Ham, by James Ijames 3. History Covered with Night, by Nicole Eustace (Liveright/Norton) Cuba: An American History, by Ada Ferrer (Scribner) 4. Biography Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist's Memoir of Jim Crow South, by the late Winfred Rembert as told to Erin. I Kelly (Bloomsbury) 5. Poetry frank: sonnets, by Diane Seuss 6. General Notification Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City, by Andrea Elliott 7. Music Voiceless Mass, by Raven Chacon

Pulitzer Prize

Pulitzer Prize is an award for achievements in magazines, newspapers, online journalism, musical composition, and literature. Pulitzer was established in 1917 by the provisions in the will of Joseph of Pulitzer, who made his fortune as a newspaper publisher and is administered by Columbia University.

Pulitzer Prizes are awarded yearly in 21 categories. In 20 of the categories, each winner received a certificate and a US $15,000 cash award. The Pulitzer winner in the Public Service Category was awarded a Gold Medal.

