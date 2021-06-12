Pulitzer Prizes 2021: The New York Times, Associated Press win big for COVID-19, black lives matter coverage

The Pulitzer Prizes 2021, the highest honour in journalism, were announced on June 11, 2021.

The awards recognized the work of news outlets and their groundbreaking coverage of various historic events that shaped 2020, including devastating global pandemic, racial justice reckoning, or polarizing Presidential elections in the US.

One of the biggest contenders for the 2021 Pulitzer Prize was the New York Times investigation of the Income Tax information that the former US President Donald Trump kept from the public.

Even though the story did not take home the prize, The Times won two honours- Public Service and Criticism Pulitzers- for its extensive and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Another notable honour, the Breaking News Award went to the Star Tribune of Minneapolis for its reporting following George Floyd’s killing.

The Associated Press bagged two Pulitzer Prizes in photography for its coverage of the racial injustice protests as well as the Coronavirus’s toll on the elderly.

Congratulations to the 105th class of #Pulitzer Prize winners and finalists!



Read the full list of those recognized by the Pulitzer Board, watch the video of the Prize announcement and explore the work:https://t.co/zbpKDjSASO — The Pulitzer Prizes (@PulitzerPrizes) June 11, 2021

Pulitzer Prizes 2021 were originally scheduled for April 19, but the awards were postponed for the second consecutive year so that its 18 members board can deliberate in person, rather than remotely.

Special Citation for recording George Floyd’s murder:

Notably, the 18-year old Darnella Frazier was honoured with the Special Citation for her cell phone recording of George Floyd’s murder. Her video spurred protests against police brutality all over the world, highlighting the significant role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice.

You can check the complete list of winners of 2021 Pulitzer Prizes for journalism, photography below:

Category Winners Breaking News Reporting Star Tribune Investigative Reporting The Boston Globe Explanatory Reporting The Atlantic and Reuters Local Reporting Tampa Bay Times National Reporting Al.com, Birmingham; IndyStar, Indianapolis; the Invisible Institute, Chicago International Reporting Buzzfeed News Feature Writing The California Sunday Magazine and Runner’s World Commentary Richmond Times-Dispatch Criticism The New York Times Editorial Writing Los Angeles Times Breaking News Photography Photography Staff of Associated Press Feature Photography Associated Press Public Service The New York Times

Pulitzer Prize:

It is an award for achievements in magazine and online journalism, newspaper, literature, and musical composition. Pulitzer Prize was established in 1917 by the provisions in the will of Joseph Pulitzer, who made his fortune as a newspaper publisher. The prize is administered by the Columbia University.

Each winner of the Pulitzer Prize receives a certificate and a $15000 cash award. The winner in the public service category of Pulitzer is awarded a gold medal.