NFDC organises first ever online patriotic film festival from August 7
The selected films for the online patriotic film festival will be available free of cost at the website cinemasofindia.com from August 7 to August 21, 2020.
The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) will be organizing a first of its kind, online patriotic film festival from August 7 to August 21, 2020. The virtual film festival will be a part of Independence Day Celebrations 2020 by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The festival will be showcasing Indian History that marks the bravery of the country’s freedom fighters and will aim at creating a festive and patriotic mood in the present times among the Indians across the world.
Celebrate 73 years of independence with the online #PatrioticFilmFestival organized by @MIB_India from 7th to 21st August 2020. The festival showcases Indian history that marks the bravery of our freedom fighters.— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 7, 2020
Visit https://t.co/it73UnCPPE to watch free of cost. pic.twitter.com/gqYfQeeLV5
Virtual Patriotic Film Festival: Key Highlights
• The festival organized by NDFC will be showcasing the high- quality Independence Day themed patriotic films daily.
• The selected films known for their brilliant storylines and performances will be available at the website cinemasofindia.com. The films will be available free of cost.
• The critically acclaimed movies from various Indian languages including Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, and Malayalam will be showcased in the festival.
• The movies are the consolidated collection of films from the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Films Division, and Children’s Film Society India (CFSI).
• For the first time, film Gandhi (1982) by Sir Richard Attenborough will also be made accessible and will be enjoyed by people with hearing and vision impairment.
• The link to the festival will be hosted on the website of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the social media handles of PIB and MyGov.
• The same link will also be shared with the Ministry of External Affairs for sharing it further with the Indian Missions Abroad.
Independence Day Virtual Film Festival 2020- Film List
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Film
|
Language
|
Year
|
Director
|
1
|
Gandhi (Accessible)
|
Hindi
|
1982
|
Sir Richard Attenborough
|
2
|
Gandhi
|
Hindi
|
1982
|
Sir Richard Attenborough
|
3
|
Chittagong
|
Hindi
|
2012
|
Bedabrata Pain
|
4
|
The Legend of Bhagat Singh
|
Hindi
|
2002
|
Rajkumar Santoshi
|
5
|
Tango Charlie
|
Hindi
|
2005
|
Mani Shankar
|
6
|
Khakhee
|
Hindi
|
2004
|
Rajkumar Santoshi
|
7
|
Gandhi se Mahatma tak
|
Hindi
|
1996
|
Shyam Benegal
|
8
|
Qayamat- City under threat
|
Hindi
|
2003
|
Harry Baweja
|
9
|
Batallion 609
|
Hindi
|
2009
|
Brijesh Batuknath Tripathi
|
10
|
Pehla Aadmi
|
Hindi
|
1950
|
Bimal Roy
|
11
|
Life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
|
Hindi
|
2004
|
Live Footage/NFAI
|
12
|
Bapu ne kaha tha (Gandhiji’s saying)
|
Hindi
|
1962
|
Vijay Bhatt
|
13
|
Abhi kal hi ki baat hai (Not so long ago)
|
Hindi
|
1970
|
Clement Baptista
|
14
|
HedaHoda (The Blind Camel)
|
Hindi
|
2003
|
Vinod Ganatra
|
15
|
Chota Sipahi (The Little Soldier)
|
Hindi/English
|
2004
|
JayShree Kanal & A S Kanal
|
16
|
The Making of the Mahatma
|
English
|
1996
|
Shyam Benegal
|
17
|
Veera Pandiya Kattabommam
|
Tamil
|
1959
|
B. Ramakrishnaiah Panthulu
|
18
|
Roja
|
Tamil
|
1992
|
Mani Ratnam
|
19
|
Andhra Kesari
|
Tamil
|
1983
|
VijayChander
|
20
|
1971- Beyond Borders
|
Malayalam
|
2017
|
Major Ravi
|
21
|
Vandae Maatharam
|
Malayalam
|
2010
|
T. Aravind
|
22
|
Uttarayanam
|
Malayalam
|
1974
|
G. Aravindan
|
23
|
Udayer Pathey (Towards the Light)
|
Bengali
|
1944
|
Bimal Roy
|
24
|
42/Forty-Two/Biyallish
|
Bengali
|
1949
|
Hemen Gupta
|
25
|
Subhash Chandra
|
Bengali
|
1966
|
Piyush Bose
|
26
|
Hegalu Vesha
|
Kannada
|
2000
|
Baraguru Ramachandrappa
|
27
|
Harun Arun
|
Gujarati
|
2009
|
Vinod Ganatra
|
28
|
Senani Sane Guruji
|
Marathi
|
1995
|
Ramesh Deo
|
29
|
Spread the Light of Freedom (Har Dil Main Jagayen Rashtra Jyot)
|
Musical
|
1996
|
Films Division
|
30
|
The Flg (My India, Our India)
|
Musical
|
1999
|
Films Division
|
31
|
Ae Vatan Tere Liye
|
Hindi
|
1999
|
Films Division
|
32
|
Shahadat
|
Hindi
|
2001
|
Films Division
|
33
|
NM0552: Vande Mataram
|
Hindi
|
2007
|
Films Division
|
34
|
Sat Sat Pranam
|
Hindi
|
2008
|
Films Division
|
35
|
Satyameva Jayate
|
Hindi
|
2008
|
Films Division
|
36
|
13 04 1919 (L.V.)
|
Hindi
|
2019
|
Films Division
|
37
|
India Independent
|
English
|
1949
|
Films Division
|
38
|
India wins Freedom
|
English
|
1985
|
Films Division
|
39
|
We The People Of India
|
English
|
1986
|
Films Division
|
40
|
1857- A Salute
|
English
|
2008
|
Films Division
|
41
|
The Flag Flies High
|
English
|
2011
|
Films Division
|
42
|
Sardar Patel: A Nation Stands United
|
English
|
2016
|
Films Division
|
43
|
A Song Eternal
|
English
|
1976
|
Films Division