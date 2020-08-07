Study at Home
NFDC organises first ever online patriotic film festival from August 7

The selected films for the online patriotic film festival will be available free of cost at the website cinemasofindia.com from August 7 to August 21, 2020. 

Aug 7, 2020 11:37 IST
The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) will be organizing a first of its kind, online patriotic film festival from August 7 to August 21, 2020. The virtual film festival will be a part of Independence Day Celebrations 2020 by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The festival will be showcasing Indian History that marks the bravery of the country’s freedom fighters and will aim at creating a festive and patriotic mood in the present times among the Indians across the world.

Virtual Patriotic Film Festival: Key Highlights

•   The festival organized by NDFC will be showcasing the high- quality Independence Day themed patriotic films daily.

•   The selected films known for their brilliant storylines and performances will be available at the website cinemasofindia.com. The films will be available free of cost.

•   The critically acclaimed movies from various Indian languages including Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, and Malayalam will be showcased in the festival.

•   The movies are the consolidated collection of films from the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Films Division, and Children’s Film Society India (CFSI).

•   For the first time, film Gandhi (1982) by Sir Richard Attenborough will also be made accessible and will be enjoyed by people with hearing and vision impairment.

•   The link to the festival will be hosted on the website of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the social media handles of PIB and MyGov.

•   The same link will also be shared with the Ministry of External Affairs for sharing it further with the Indian Missions Abroad.

Independence Day Virtual Film Festival 2020- Film List

S. No.

Name of the Film

Language

Year

Director

1

Gandhi (Accessible)

Hindi

1982

Sir Richard Attenborough

2

Gandhi

Hindi

1982

Sir Richard Attenborough

3

Chittagong

Hindi

2012

Bedabrata Pain

4

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Hindi

2002

Rajkumar Santoshi

5

Tango Charlie

Hindi

2005

Mani Shankar

6

Khakhee

Hindi

2004

Rajkumar Santoshi

7

Gandhi se Mahatma tak

Hindi

1996

Shyam Benegal

8

Qayamat- City under threat

Hindi

2003

Harry Baweja

9

Batallion 609

Hindi

2009

Brijesh Batuknath Tripathi

10

Pehla Aadmi

Hindi

1950

Bimal Roy

11

Life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Hindi

2004

Live Footage/NFAI

12

Bapu ne kaha tha (Gandhiji’s saying)

Hindi

1962

Vijay Bhatt

13

Abhi kal hi ki baat hai (Not so long ago)

Hindi

1970

Clement Baptista

14

HedaHoda (The Blind Camel)

Hindi

2003

Vinod Ganatra

15

Chota Sipahi (The Little Soldier)

Hindi/English

2004

JayShree Kanal & A S Kanal

16

The Making of the Mahatma

English

1996

Shyam Benegal

17

Veera Pandiya Kattabommam

Tamil

1959

B. Ramakrishnaiah Panthulu

18

Roja

Tamil

1992

Mani Ratnam

19

Andhra Kesari

Tamil

1983

VijayChander

20

1971- Beyond Borders

Malayalam

2017

Major Ravi

21

Vandae Maatharam

Malayalam

2010

T. Aravind

22

Uttarayanam

Malayalam

1974

G. Aravindan

23

Udayer Pathey (Towards the Light)

Bengali

1944

Bimal Roy

24

42/Forty-Two/Biyallish

Bengali

1949

Hemen Gupta

25

Subhash Chandra

Bengali

1966

Piyush Bose

26

Hegalu Vesha

Kannada

2000

Baraguru Ramachandrappa

27

Harun Arun

Gujarati

2009

Vinod Ganatra

28

Senani Sane Guruji

Marathi

1995

Ramesh Deo

29

Spread the Light of Freedom (Har Dil Main Jagayen Rashtra Jyot)

Musical

1996

Films Division

30

The Flg (My India, Our India)

Musical

1999

Films Division

31

Ae Vatan Tere Liye

Hindi

1999

Films Division

32

Shahadat

Hindi

2001

Films Division

33

NM0552: Vande Mataram

Hindi

2007

Films Division

34

Sat Sat Pranam

Hindi

2008

Films Division

35

Satyameva Jayate

Hindi

2008

Films Division

36

13 04 1919 (L.V.)

Hindi

2019

Films Division

37

India Independent

English

1949

Films Division

38

India wins Freedom

English

1985

Films Division

39

We The People Of India

English

1986

Films Division

40

1857- A Salute

English

2008

Films Division

41

The Flag Flies High

English

2011

Films Division

42

Sardar Patel: A Nation Stands United

English

2016

Films Division

43

A Song Eternal

English

1976

Films Division

 

