NFDC organises first ever online patriotic film festival from August 7

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) will be organizing a first of its kind, online patriotic film festival from August 7 to August 21, 2020. The virtual film festival will be a part of Independence Day Celebrations 2020 by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The festival will be showcasing Indian History that marks the bravery of the country’s freedom fighters and will aim at creating a festive and patriotic mood in the present times among the Indians across the world.

Virtual Patriotic Film Festival: Key Highlights

• The festival organized by NDFC will be showcasing the high- quality Independence Day themed patriotic films daily.

• The selected films known for their brilliant storylines and performances will be available at the website cinemasofindia.com. The films will be available free of cost.

• The critically acclaimed movies from various Indian languages including Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, and Malayalam will be showcased in the festival.

• The movies are the consolidated collection of films from the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Films Division, and Children’s Film Society India (CFSI).

• For the first time, film Gandhi (1982) by Sir Richard Attenborough will also be made accessible and will be enjoyed by people with hearing and vision impairment.

• The link to the festival will be hosted on the website of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the social media handles of PIB and MyGov.

• The same link will also be shared with the Ministry of External Affairs for sharing it further with the Indian Missions Abroad.

Independence Day Virtual Film Festival 2020- Film List