UPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins for 2158 Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 23, 2025, 13:39 IST

UPPSC Recruitment 2025: UPPSC has issued the official recruitment notification (Advt. No.: D-6/E-1/2025) for 2,158 Medical Officers & other posts in Uttar Pradesh. The notification was released on 22 December 2025 and the candidates can apply between 22 December to 29 January 2026 at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Recruitment 2025 for 2,158 Medical Officer and other posts
UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2025: Candidates who are eligible for the posts mentioned in the recruitment notification by the UPPSC can apply between 22 December 2025 to 29 January 2026. The recruitment drive is being held for the posts of Medical Officer, Veterinary Officer, Swasthya Shiksha Adhikari, Inspector of Drugs, Homoeopathic Medical Officer, Dental Surgeon, Chikitsa Adhikari, and Vetting Officer.

Check the notification, application process, apply link, eligibility criteria, and other details in this article.

UPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2025 Overview

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission conducts direct recruitment for multiple Medical Officer and allied posts under Group B service. This recruitment drive includes vacancies for professionals across various health and veterinary disciplines.

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Advertisement No.

D-6/E-1/2025

Post Name

Medical Officer & Other Posts

Total Vacancies

2,158

Application Mode

Online at uppsc.up.nic.in

Notification Release Date

22 December 2025

Online Apply Start Date

22 December 2025

Last Date to Apply

22 January 2026

Correction Window

29 January 2026

Exam/Selection Date

To be announced

Official Website

uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification

The official notification for 2,158 posts under the UPPSC various Group B posts such as Medical Officer, Veterinary Officer, Swasthya Shiksha Adhikari, and others can be downloaded in PDF format from the link provided below.

UPPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification

Download Link

How to Apply for UPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2025

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online for UPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2025 by following the steps below:

STEP 1: Go to the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, in the Recruitment Dashboard, click on the CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER, DIRECT RECRUITMENT (O.T.R. BASED) ADVT.NO. D-6/E-1/2025” link.

STEP 3: All the posts under the recruitment will be displayed on the page along with the number of vacancies assigned to each post, qualification column, and OTR authentication.

STEP 4: Click on OTR Authentication against the desired post for which you are eligible. A new page will open containing the details regarding that post. Click on “Authenticate with OTR Server” and tick based on whether you have authenticated or not.

  • If you click on YES, then enter your OTR number and start filling the application form.

OTR YES

  • If you click on NO, then register to get your OTR number.

OTR NO

STEP 5: Login to your account through OTR number and fill the application form with all the necessary details asked.

STEP 6: Pay the application fee online through the available payment modes.

STEP 7: Review the application form carefully and submit it before the deadline.

UPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2025 Application Form Link

Candidates can access the official application portal from the link provided here.

UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2025

Apply Here

UPPSC Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

To complete the application process, candidates must pay the application fee as applicable. Payment can be made through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or other online means available on the portal.

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS

₹105/-

SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen

₹65/-

PwD (Divyang)

₹25/-

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

