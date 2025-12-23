UPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins for 2158 Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2025: Candidates who are eligible for the posts mentioned in the recruitment notification by the UPPSC can apply between 22 December 2025 to 29 January 2026. The recruitment drive is being held for the posts of Medical Officer, Veterinary Officer, Swasthya Shiksha Adhikari, Inspector of Drugs, Homoeopathic Medical Officer, Dental Surgeon, Chikitsa Adhikari, and Vetting Officer. Check the notification, application process, apply link, eligibility criteria, and other details in this article. UPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2025 Overview The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission conducts direct recruitment for multiple Medical Officer and allied posts under Group B service. This recruitment drive includes vacancies for professionals across various health and veterinary disciplines.

Particulars Details Recruiting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Advertisement No. D-6/E-1/2025 Post Name Medical Officer & Other Posts Total Vacancies 2,158 Application Mode Online at uppsc.up.nic.in Notification Release Date 22 December 2025 Online Apply Start Date 22 December 2025 Last Date to Apply 22 January 2026 Correction Window 29 January 2026 Exam/Selection Date To be announced Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification The official notification for 2,158 posts under the UPPSC various Group B posts such as Medical Officer, Veterinary Officer, Swasthya Shiksha Adhikari, and others can be downloaded in PDF format from the link provided below. UPPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification Download Link

How to Apply for UPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2025 Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online for UPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2025 by following the steps below: STEP 1: Go to the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. STEP 2: On the homepage, in the Recruitment Dashboard, click on the “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER, DIRECT RECRUITMENT (O.T.R. BASED) ADVT.NO. D-6/E-1/2025” link. STEP 3: All the posts under the recruitment will be displayed on the page along with the number of vacancies assigned to each post, qualification column, and OTR authentication. STEP 4: Click on OTR Authentication against the desired post for which you are eligible. A new page will open containing the details regarding that post. Click on “Authenticate with OTR Server” and tick based on whether you have authenticated or not.

If you click on YES, then enter your OTR number and start filling the application form.

If you click on NO, then register to get your OTR number.

STEP 5: Login to your account through OTR number and fill the application form with all the necessary details asked. STEP 6: Pay the application fee online through the available payment modes. STEP 7: Review the application form carefully and submit it before the deadline. UPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2025 Application Form Link Candidates can access the official application portal from the link provided here. UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 Apply Here UPPSC Recruitment 2025 Application Fee To complete the application process, candidates must pay the application fee as applicable. Payment can be made through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or other online means available on the portal.