Nirbhaya - Ek Pahal programme launched in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched "Nirbhaya - Ek Pahal" programme under Mission Shakti - Phase 3 in Lucknow on September 29, 2021. He said that under the programme, 75,000 women would get connected with state banks, get loans at cheaper interest rates & get benefits of state subsidies under PM Mudra Yojana for 3 months.

The Chief Minister highlighted that there was an atmosphere of chaos before 2017 when families used to be apprehensive of their daughters and sisters venturing out of the house.

He said that the state government first introduced anti-Romeo squads to combat the issue. He said that they have achieved many goals through our initiatives.

He further highlighted how the UP police had a negligible no. of women personnel before 2017 and now there are 30,000 female constables. CM Adityanath highlighted that women can boost work of readymade garments and we want UP to become a hub of this. He stated that if we can provide them with the required supplies, they'll leave Vietnam & China behind.

Besides this, the state will also distribute free gas connections to women under the Ujjwala 2.0 programme.

Background

The UP Chief Minister highlighted during the launch of the programme that the state government has put in a lot of effort to assist women entrepreneurs become self-reliant in the state in the past four and a half years by providing them “employment, security, dignity and self-reliance”.