NITI Aayog Health Index 2021- Kerala tops among larger states, Mizoram among smaller- Check full ranking of states and UTs

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021: Niti Aayog released the fourth edition of its state health index for 2019-20 on December 27, 2021. The report, titled “Healthy States, Progressive India”, ranks states and Union Territories based on their year-on-year incremental performance in health as well as their overall status.

NITI Aayog releases the fourth edition of the State Health Index | Among the ‘Larger States’, in terms of annual incremental performance, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Telangana are the top three ranking states. — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

Kerala retained its top rank on the health index among the larger states while Uttar Pradesh was the worst. Mizoram topped the health index among smaller states while Nagaland was ranked at the bottom. Among union territories, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu was ranked at the top and Andaman & Nicobar was ranked at the bottom.

The fourth round of the Health Index highlights the overall performance and incremental improvement of states and UTs over the period from 2018-2019 to 2019-20. The health index is a weighted composite score that incorporates 24 indicators covering key aspects of health performance.

On overall ranking based on the composite index score in 2019–20, the top-ranking states were Kerala and Tamil Nadu among the ‘Larger States’, Mizoram and Tripura among the ‘Smaller States’, and DH&DD and Chandigarh among the UTs: NITI Aayog — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021- Larger States Ranking

Rank State Composite Score Incremental Rank/ Change 1 Kerala 82.90 12 (0.60) 2 Tamil Nadu 72.42 8 ( 1.62) 3 Telangana 69.96 3 (4.22) 4 Andhra Pradesh 69.95 10 ( 1.07) 5 Maharashtra 69.14 4 ( 3.60) 6 Gujarat 63.59 9 ( 1.14) 7 Himachal Pradesh 63.17 15 ( -0.06) 8 Punjab 58.08 7 ( 1.74) 9 Karnataka 57.93 19 ( -1.37) 10 Chhattisgarh 50.70 16 ( -0.09) 11 Haryana 49.26 18 ( -0.55) 12 Assam 47.74 2 (4.34) 13 Jharkhand 47.55 5 (3.38) 14 Odisha 44.31 14 ( 0.13) 15 Uttarakhand 44.21 13 ( 0.58) 16 Rajasthan 41.33 17 ( -0.25) 17 Madhya Pradesh 36.72 6 ( 3.35) 18 Bihar 31.00 11 ( 0.76) 19 Uttar Pradesh 30.57 1 (5.52)

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021- Smaller States Ranking

Rank State Composite Score Incremental Rank/ Change 1 Mizoram 75.77 1 ( 18.45) 2 Tripura 70.16 4 ( 0.19) 3 Sikkim 55.53 5 ( -0.72) 4 Goa 53.68 8 ( -12.68) 5 Meghalaya 43.05 2 ( 17.70) 6 Manipur 34.26 7 ( -5.73) 7 Arunachal Pradesh 33.91 6 ( -5.73) 8 Nagaland 27.00 3 ( 3.43)

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021- Performance of Union Territories

Rank State Composite Score Incremental Rank/ Change 1 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 66.19 6 ( -3.53) 2 Chandigarh 62.53 7 ( -10.85) 3 Lakshadweep 51.88 3 (7.72) 4 Puducherry 50.83 4 ( 1.58) 5 Delhi 49. 85 1 (9.68) 6 Jammu and Kashmir 47.00 2 (9.55) 7 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 44.74 5 (0.14)

Background

The NITI Aayog Health Index 2021 was jointly released by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar, CEO Amitabh Kant, Additional Secretary Dr Rakesh Sarwal and World Bank Senior Health Specialist Sheena Chhabra. The report has been developed by NITI Aayog with technical assistance from the World Bank, in close consultation with the Health Ministry.

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021 The NITI Aayog Health Index 2021 is an annual tool to assess the performance of states and UTs in health sector. The index measures 24 indicators grouped under ‘Health Outcomes’, ‘Governance and Information’, and ‘Key Inputs/Processes’ domains. Each domain has an allocated weightage. The Health Index ranking is categorised into three parts - larger states, smaller states and union territories -to ensure comparison among similar entities.

Read more: How to register children for Covid vaccination?