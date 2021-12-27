NITI Aayog Health Index 2021- Kerala tops among larger states, Mizoram among smaller- Check full ranking of states and UTs
NITI Aayog Health Index 2021: Kerala retained its top rank on the NITI Aayog health index 2021 among the larger states while Uttar Pradesh was the worst. Check full ranking of states and UTs here.
NITI Aayog Health Index 2021: Niti Aayog released the fourth edition of its state health index for 2019-20 on December 27, 2021. The report, titled “Healthy States, Progressive India”, ranks states and Union Territories based on their year-on-year incremental performance in health as well as their overall status.
Kerala retained its top rank on the health index among the larger states while Uttar Pradesh was the worst. Mizoram topped the health index among smaller states while Nagaland was ranked at the bottom. Among union territories, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu was ranked at the top and Andaman & Nicobar was ranked at the bottom.
The fourth round of the Health Index highlights the overall performance and incremental improvement of states and UTs over the period from 2018-2019 to 2019-20. The health index is a weighted composite score that incorporates 24 indicators covering key aspects of health performance.
NITI Aayog Health Index 2021- Larger States Ranking
|Rank
|State
|Composite Score
|Incremental Rank/ Change
|1
|Kerala
|82.90
|12 (0.60)
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|72.42
|8 ( 1.62)
|3
|Telangana
|69.96
|3 (4.22)
|4
|Andhra Pradesh
|69.95
|10 ( 1.07)
|5
|Maharashtra
|69.14
|4 ( 3.60)
|6
|Gujarat
|63.59
|9 ( 1.14)
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|63.17
|15 ( -0.06)
|8
|Punjab
|58.08
|7 ( 1.74)
|9
|Karnataka
|57.93
|19 ( -1.37)
|10
|Chhattisgarh
|50.70
|16 ( -0.09)
|11
|Haryana
|49.26
|18 ( -0.55)
|12
|Assam
|47.74
|2 (4.34)
|13
|Jharkhand
|47.55
|5 (3.38)
|14
|Odisha
|44.31
|14 ( 0.13)
|15
|Uttarakhand
|44.21
|13 ( 0.58)
|16
|Rajasthan
|41.33
|17 ( -0.25)
|17
|Madhya Pradesh
|36.72
|6 ( 3.35)
|18
|Bihar
|31.00
|11 ( 0.76)
|19
|Uttar Pradesh
|30.57
|1 (5.52)
NITI Aayog Health Index 2021- Smaller States Ranking
|Rank
|State
|Composite Score
|Incremental Rank/ Change
|1
|Mizoram
|75.77
|1 ( 18.45)
|2
|Tripura
|70.16
|4 ( 0.19)
|3
|Sikkim
|55.53
|5 ( -0.72)
|4
|Goa
|53.68
|8 ( -12.68)
|5
|Meghalaya
|43.05
|2 ( 17.70)
|6
|Manipur
|34.26
|7 ( -5.73)
|7
|Arunachal Pradesh
|33.91
|6 ( -5.73)
|8
|Nagaland
|27.00
|3 ( 3.43)
NITI Aayog Health Index 2021- Performance of Union Territories
|Rank
|State
|Composite Score
|Incremental Rank/ Change
|1
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|66.19
|6 ( -3.53)
|2
|Chandigarh
|62.53
|7 ( -10.85)
|3
|Lakshadweep
|51.88
|3 (7.72)
|4
|Puducherry
|50.83
|4 ( 1.58)
|5
|Delhi
|49. 85
|1 (9.68)
|6
|Jammu and Kashmir
|47.00
|2 (9.55)
|7
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|44.74
|5 (0.14)
Background
The NITI Aayog Health Index 2021 was jointly released by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar, CEO Amitabh Kant, Additional Secretary Dr Rakesh Sarwal and World Bank Senior Health Specialist Sheena Chhabra. The report has been developed by NITI Aayog with technical assistance from the World Bank, in close consultation with the Health Ministry.
NITI Aayog Health Index 2021
The NITI Aayog Health Index 2021 is an annual tool to assess the performance of states and UTs in health sector. The index measures 24 indicators grouped under ‘Health Outcomes’, ‘Governance and Information’, and ‘Key Inputs/Processes’ domains. Each domain has an allocated weightage.
The Health Index ranking is categorised into three parts - larger states, smaller states and union territories -to ensure comparison among similar entities.
