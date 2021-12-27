Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021- Kerala tops among larger states, Mizoram among smaller- Check full ranking of states and UTs

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021: Kerala retained its top rank on the NITI Aayog health index 2021 among the larger states while Uttar Pradesh was the worst.  Check full ranking of states and UTs here. 

Created On: Dec 27, 2021 17:58 IST
NITI Aayog Health Index 2021: Niti Aayog released the fourth edition of its state health index for 2019-20 on December 27, 2021. The report, titled “Healthy States, Progressive India”, ranks states and Union Territories based on their year-on-year incremental performance in health as well as their overall status.

Kerala retained its top rank on the health index among the larger states while Uttar Pradesh was the worst. Mizoram topped the health index among smaller states while Nagaland was ranked at the bottom. Among union territories, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu was ranked at the top and Andaman & Nicobar was ranked at the bottom. 

The fourth round of the Health Index highlights the overall performance and incremental improvement of states and UTs over the period from 2018-2019 to 2019-20. The health index is a weighted composite score that incorporates 24 indicators covering key aspects of health performance.

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021- Larger States Ranking 

Rank State  Composite Score Incremental Rank/ Change
1 Kerala  82.90 12 (0.60)
2 Tamil Nadu  72.42 8 ( 1.62) 
3 Telangana 69.96 3 (4.22) 
4 Andhra Pradesh 69.95 10 ( 1.07) 
5 Maharashtra 69.14 4 ( 3.60) 
6 Gujarat 63.59 9 ( 1.14)
7 Himachal Pradesh 63.17 15 ( -0.06) 
8 Punjab 58.08 7 ( 1.74) 
9 Karnataka 57.93 19 ( -1.37) 
 10  Chhattisgarh  50.70 16 ( -0.09) 
11 Haryana 49.26 18 ( -0.55) 
12 Assam 47.74 2 (4.34)
13 Jharkhand 47.55 5 (3.38) 
14 Odisha 44.31 14 ( 0.13) 
15 Uttarakhand 44.21 13 ( 0.58) 
16 Rajasthan 41.33 17 ( -0.25) 
17 Madhya Pradesh 36.72 6 ( 3.35)
18 Bihar  31.00 11 ( 0.76) 
19 Uttar Pradesh 30.57 1 (5.52)

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021- Smaller States Ranking

Rank State  Composite Score Incremental Rank/ Change
1 Mizoram 75.77 1 ( 18.45) 
2 Tripura 70.16 4 ( 0.19)
3 Sikkim 55.53 5 ( -0.72)
4 Goa  53.68 8 ( -12.68)
5 Meghalaya 43.05 2 ( 17.70) 
6 Manipur 34.26 7 ( -5.73)
7 Arunachal Pradesh  33.91 6 ( -5.73)
8 Nagaland 27.00 3 ( 3.43) 

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021- Performance of Union Territories

Rank State  Composite Score Incremental Rank/ Change
1 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 66.19 6 ( -3.53)
2 Chandigarh  62.53 7 ( -10.85)
3 Lakshadweep 51.88 3 (7.72)
4 Puducherry  50.83 4 ( 1.58)
5 Delhi  49. 85  1 (9.68)
6 Jammu and Kashmir 47.00 2 (9.55)
7 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 44.74 5 (0.14)

Background

The NITI Aayog Health Index 2021 was jointly released by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar, CEO Amitabh Kant, Additional Secretary Dr Rakesh Sarwal and World Bank Senior Health Specialist Sheena Chhabra. The report has been developed by NITI Aayog with technical assistance from the World Bank, in close consultation with the Health Ministry. 

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021

The NITI Aayog Health Index 2021 is an annual tool to assess the performance of states and UTs in health sector. The index measures 24 indicators grouped under ‘Health Outcomes’, ‘Governance and Information’, and ‘Key Inputs/Processes’ domains. Each domain has an allocated weightage. 

The Health Index ranking is categorised into three parts - larger states, smaller states and union territories -to ensure comparison among similar entities.

