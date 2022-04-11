Gujarat grabs top spot at NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index; Kerala & Punjab ranked at second and third

State Energy and Climate Index UPSC: Gujarat has acquired a top position in the NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1 among the larger states with a score of 50.1 points. Gujarat is followed by Kerala and Punjab in second and third place under the same category. State Energy and Climate Index aim at ranking the states and the Union Territories on six parameters including energy efficiency, discom’s performance, and environmental sustainability.

Among the smaller states in NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index, Goa is at the top position followed by Tripura and Manipur. On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand were placed at the bottom among the larger states.

Gujarat tops NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index with a score of 50.1 points in the larger states category. Kerala and Punjab are ranked second and third respectively. Gujarat tops NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index with a score of 50.1 points in the larger states category. Kerala and Punjab are ranked second and third respectively



Goa tops the category of small states, followed by Tripura and Manipur. — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

State Energy and Climate Index: NITI Aayog Ranking of states

Larger States

Rank States Score 1. Gujarat 50.1 2. Kerala 49.1 3. Punjab 48.6 4. Haryana 47.9 5. Uttarakhand 46.5 6. Maharashtra 46.0 7. Himachal Pradesh 45.4 8. Karnataka 43.8 9. Tamil Nadu 43.4 10. Assam 42.6 11. Telangana 41.9 12. Andhra Pradesh 41.6 13. Uttar Pradesh 41.0 14. West Bengal 38.9 15. Bihar 38.3 16. Odisha 37.1 17. Rajasthan 35.4 18. Jharkhand 35.2 19. Madhya Pradesh 32.6 20. Chattisgarh 31.7

Smaller States

Rank States Score 1. Goa 51.4 2. Tripura 45.0 3. Manipur 36.0 4. Mizoram 35.9 5. Sikkim 33.3 6. Meghalaya 29.4 7. Nagaland 27.9 8. Arunachal Pradesh 27.0

Union Territories

Rank Union Territories Score 1. Chandigarh 55.7 2. Delhi 55.6 3. D&D and D&N 53.2 4. Puducherry 48.5 5. Andaman & Nicobar 29.4 6. Jammu &Kashmir 29.3 7. Lakshadweep 26.9

State Energy and Climate Index: Six parameters to measure state's rank

NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index Round-I has ranked the states and the Union Territories on six parameters. These parameters also include a total of 27 indicators.

1. Discom's performance

2. Access Affordability and Reliability of Energy

3. Clean Energy Initiatives

4. Energy Efficiency

5. Environmental Sustainability

6. New Initiatives

NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index: Significance

On the basis of the scores gained in NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index, the states and the Union Territories have been categorised into three groups - achievers, front runners, and aspirants.

State Energy and Climate Index can be used by the States and Union Territories to benchmark their performance against their peers, efficiently manage their energy resources, and analyse the potential challenges for developing better policy mechanisms.

State Energy and Climate Index: Background

NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index Round I was released in the presence of secretaries of various government departments as well as the stakeholders from the energy sectors that were invited.

India is part to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) where more than 190 nations have negotiated cuts to restrict the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era. India also has a National Mission on Climate Change.