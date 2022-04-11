Gujarat grabs top spot at NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index; Kerala & Punjab ranked at second and third
NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index: Gujarat has ranked at the top with a 50.1 score among the larger states while Goa is at the top position among the smaller states in State Energy and Climate Index.
State Energy and Climate Index UPSC: Gujarat has acquired a top position in the NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1 among the larger states with a score of 50.1 points. Gujarat is followed by Kerala and Punjab in second and third place under the same category. State Energy and Climate Index aim at ranking the states and the Union Territories on six parameters including energy efficiency, discom’s performance, and environmental sustainability.
Among the smaller states in NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index, Goa is at the top position followed by Tripura and Manipur. On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand were placed at the bottom among the larger states.
State Energy and Climate Index: NITI Aayog Ranking of states
Larger States
|Rank
|States
|Score
|1.
|Gujarat
|50.1
|2.
|Kerala
|49.1
|3.
|Punjab
|48.6
|4.
|Haryana
|47.9
|5.
|Uttarakhand
|46.5
|6.
|Maharashtra
|46.0
|7.
|Himachal Pradesh
|45.4
|8.
|Karnataka
|43.8
|9.
|Tamil Nadu
|43.4
|10.
|Assam
|42.6
|11.
|Telangana
|41.9
|12.
|Andhra Pradesh
|41.6
|13.
|Uttar Pradesh
|41.0
|14.
|West Bengal
|38.9
|15.
|Bihar
|38.3
|16.
|Odisha
|37.1
|17.
|Rajasthan
|35.4
|18.
|Jharkhand
|35.2
|19.
|Madhya Pradesh
|32.6
|20.
|Chattisgarh
|31.7
Smaller States
|Rank
|States
|Score
|1.
|Goa
|51.4
|2.
|Tripura
|45.0
|3.
|Manipur
|36.0
|4.
|Mizoram
|35.9
|5.
|Sikkim
|33.3
|6.
|Meghalaya
|29.4
|7.
|Nagaland
|27.9
|8.
|Arunachal Pradesh
|27.0
Union Territories
|Rank
|Union Territories
|Score
|1.
|Chandigarh
|55.7
|2.
|Delhi
|55.6
|3.
|D&D and D&N
|53.2
|4.
|Puducherry
|48.5
|5.
|Andaman & Nicobar
|29.4
|6.
|Jammu &Kashmir
|29.3
|7.
|Lakshadweep
|26.9
State Energy and Climate Index: Six parameters to measure state's rank
NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index Round-I has ranked the states and the Union Territories on six parameters. These parameters also include a total of 27 indicators.
1. Discom's performance
2. Access Affordability and Reliability of Energy
3. Clean Energy Initiatives
4. Energy Efficiency
5. Environmental Sustainability
6. New Initiatives
NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index: Significance
On the basis of the scores gained in NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index, the states and the Union Territories have been categorised into three groups - achievers, front runners, and aspirants.
State Energy and Climate Index can be used by the States and Union Territories to benchmark their performance against their peers, efficiently manage their energy resources, and analyse the potential challenges for developing better policy mechanisms.
State Energy and Climate Index: Background
NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index Round I was released in the presence of secretaries of various government departments as well as the stakeholders from the energy sectors that were invited.
India is part to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) where more than 190 nations have negotiated cuts to restrict the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era. India also has a National Mission on Climate Change.
